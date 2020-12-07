Harvin Named Ray Guy Award Semifinalist

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech senior punter Presley Harvin III (Alcolu, S.C./Sumter) has been named one of 10 semifinalists for the 2020 Ray Guy Award, the Augusta Sports Council announced on Monday. The Ray Guy Award is presented annually to college football’s top punter.

Harvin leads the Atlantic Coast Conference and ranks No. 2 nationally with 47.6-yard punting average this season (min. two games). Of his 40 punts in 2020, 18 have traveled 50 yards or more, 16 have pinned the opponent inside its 20 yard line, 19 have been fair caught and only have seven have been returned, which plays a big part in Georgia Tech ranking No. 3 nationally in net punting (44.07 avg.).

Harvin has been named the Ray Guy Award National Punter of the Week twice this season (Sept. 19 vs. UCF and Oct. 24 at Boston College) and has been included on the “Ray’s 4” list, which honors the nation’s top four punters each week, a whopping five times in eight games (Sept. 12 at Florida State, Sept. 19 vs. UCF, Sept. 26 at Syracuse, Oct. 17 vs. Clemson and Oct. 24 at BC).

The senior’s 47.6-yard average not only ranks No. 2 nationally this season, but is on pace to shatter the Georgia Tech season-single season record of 45.6 yards per punt, set by Rodney Williams in 1997. Harvin already holds two of the top six single-season punting averages in Tech history (No. 5 – 44.8 in 2019; No. 6 – 44.1 in 2017). His 44.6-yard career average currently ranks No. 2 in the Yellow Jackets’ all-time annals, behind only Durant Brooks, who put together a 45.3-yard average during his two-year Georgia Tech career, which included winning the 2007 Ray Guy Award.

A national voting panel will select three finalists for the 2020 Ray Guy Award, with finalists announced on Tuesday, Dec. 22. Voters will then submit another round of ballots to determine the winner, which will be announced on Thursday, Jan. 7 during The Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN.

The Ray Guy Award will provide one additional vote as determined by college football fans. The Fan Vote will be conducted at the official Ray Guy Award website (rayguyaward.com) and the winner of the fan balloting will receive a vote equivalent to one member of the national voting panel. The Fan Vote will be included in the selection of finalists and the winner of the 2020 Ray Guy Award. Fan voting is open now.

Harvin and the Yellow Jackets close out the home portion of their 2020 schedule on Thursday when they host Pitt at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be televised on the ACC Regional Sports Network (RSN – Fox Sports South in Atlanta). An extremely limited number of tickets for the Senior Day game are available and can be purchased online by clicking HERE. All tickets and Georgia Tech-issued parking passes that were distributed for the original date of the GT-Pitt game (Nov. 14) will be honored for Thursday’s game versus the Panthers.

