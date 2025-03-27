Hall to Step Away From Coaching Following 2025 Season

THE FLATS – Legendary Georgia Tech baseball head coach Danny Hall has announced that he will step away from coaching following the conclusion of the 2025 season.

“I have made a decision to step away from coaching at the end of this season,” Hall said. “My family and I have been blessed beyond belief for 32 wonderful years of wearing the White and Gold.

“The coaches, players, athletics directors, staff and alumni have all been a huge part of our success. I have great memories of being a part of our players’ careers, but especially cherish having the opportunity to see my sons, Carter and Colin, play here and earn Georgia Tech degrees. Tech is special and Tech baseball players are true Tech men. Thank all of you for the memories that will last a lifetime.

“Dr. Homer Rice gave me the opportunity to coach the Jackets in 1994 and, man, what a blessing that was to go to the College World Series for the first time. My passion is the same today as it was then, so I want our 2025 team to take the journey as far as it can go.

“My wife, Kara, and I look forward to one last ride in the Ramblin’ Wreck. Let’s get in the car and make this season one to celebrate. God is great! Go Jackets!”

Hall arrived at Georgia Tech in 1994 and is in his 32nd season as head coach of the Yellow Jackets. He has guided Tech to seven Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season championships, five ACC Tournament titles, 24 NCAA Tournament berths and three College World Series in his first 31 seasons at the helm of the Yellow Jackets. His 1,224 wins at Tech are a school record and he has been named ACC Coach of the Year four times (1997, 2000, 2005 and 2019) and was the Sporting News National Coach of the Year in 1997. Since his arrival on The Flats, a staggering 146 Yellow Jackets have been selected in the Major League Draft a total of 163 times.

In recognition of his astounding accomplishments, Hall was inducted to the ABCA Hall of Fame in 2023 and named an honorary alumnus of Georgia Tech in 2024.

Prior to his arrival at Tech in 1994, Hall was the head coach at Kent State for six seasons (1988-93), where he led the Golden Flashes to four seasons with at least 30 wins, two 40-win campaigns and a pair of Mid-American Conference championships and NCAA Tournament berths. He was named the MAC Coach of the Year in 1992 and ’93.

He has compiled a gaudy 1,432-778-1 record as a head coach (.648), including a 1,224-661-1 mark at Georgia Tech (.649).

He began his illustrious coaching career with two seasons as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, Miami (Ohio) (1978-79) and eight seasons as an assistant coach at Michigan (1980-87).

“Danny Hall is one of the most legendary head coaches in the history of college baseball, and Georgia Tech is proud and fortunate to call him one of our own,” Georgia Tech vice president and director of athletics J Batt said. “On behalf of the entire Tech community, I thank Coach Hall for all that he has done for the Institute, its fans and, most importantly, the hundreds of baseball student-athletes that he has mentored here over the last 32 years. Coach Hall and our team are off to an exciting start in 2025 and we’re looking forward to their continued success throughout this season.”

Georgia Tech is off to a 21-4 start in 2025, including a 7-2 record and three-straight series victories in ACC play. Hall will be honored for moving into the top 10 in Division I history in wins this weekend when the Yellow Jackets host No. 3 Clemson for a huge three-game series at Mac Nease Park. The series begins with a 6 p.m. matchup on Friday, when Hall will be recognized during a pregame ceremony and the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a free poster commemorating the achievement. Tickets are available HERE.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

