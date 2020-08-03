Hall Named Atlanta Sports Award’s Outstanding Coach

Decided after more than 50,000 fan votes, Hall was nominated by the Atlanta Sports Council alongside Atlanta Braves’ skipper Brian Snitker and former Atlanta United manager Frank de Boer.

THE FLATS – For excellence on the field and for leadership in the clubhouse, Georgia Tech head baseball coach Danny Hall has been named Outstanding Coach, presented by The Home Depot, for the Atlanta Sports Awards.

The past two years for the Yellow Jackets have been nothing short of outstanding as Hall led the team to an ACC Coastal Division Championship and a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament in 2019, as well as finishing runner-up at the ACC Tournament. After the season, Hall was named ACC Coach of the Year for the fourth time in his career – tied for third-most in conference history.

Including the shortened 16-game 2020 season, Georgia Tech has been one of the top teams in the country over the last two years. The Jackets are 54-24 (.692) since 2019, amassing 30 wins over Power 5 programs and 10-straight ACC series victories. Tech hasn’t lost an ACC series since March 8-10, 2019.

Off the field, Georgia Tech earned multiple Academic All-Americans (Michael Guldberg – first team; Luke Waddell – second team) for the first time in program history in 2020, as the team as a whole posted a program-record 3.40 GPA – one of eight sports at Tech to record program bests.

The Jackets also saw two more student-athletes selected in the 2020 MLB Draft (bringing Hall’s total number of draft selections at Georgia Tech to a whopping 145) and a third student-athlete signed as a free agent.

