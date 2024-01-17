Hall Inducted to ABCA Hall of Fame

Hall joined the 10-member Class of 2024 that also featured Cal Bailey (West Virginia), Pat McQuaid (Nova High School), Brian O’Connor (Virginia), Tim Pettorini (The College of Wooster (Ohio)), John Vodenlich (Wisconsin-Whitewater), Jim Wells (Alabama), Wayne Welton (Chelsea High School), Jeff Willis (LSU Eunice), and former Tech coach Jim Morris (Miami (Fla.)).

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech head coach Danny Hall was officially inducted to the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Hall of Fame on Friday, Jan. 5 at the Hall of Fame Banquet at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Dallas, Texas.

Hall has compiled a career record of 1,378-749-1 (.648) in 36 seasons as a head coach, including an 1,170-632-1 (.648) record in 30 seasons at Georgia Tech (1994-present). His 1,170 wins are the most in Tech history and the most among any active NCAA coach in the country. His .648 winning percentage on The Flats ranks second among Tech coaches with more than 700 games coached, behind only Morris (.674). Under Hall, the Yellow Jackets have compiled 15 40-win seasons and four 50-win seasons, including the school record 52-win campaign in 2002.

He has led the Jackets to its only three College World Series appearances (1994, 2002, 2006), 23 NCAA Regional appearances, and six NCAA Super Regional appearances. He’s been named ACC Coach of the Year four times, winning seven ACC regular season/divisional championships and five ACC Tournament championships. He was also named the Sporting News’ National Coach of the Year in 1997.

Hall’s student-athletes have achieved tremendous success, having 143 Yellow Jackets drafted, including 15 first-round picks, and 32 of them playing in the Big Leagues. His players have earned 119 all-America honors, 141 all-ACC selections, and 28 freshman all-America awards. Not limited to just success on the playing field, Hall’s Jackets have also earned 19 academic all-American honors with more than 200 student-athletes named to the ACC academic honor roll.

Hall’s 36-year career as a head coach also includes an ultra-successful stint at Kent State (1988-93). In just six seasons, he led the Golden Flashes to 208 wins, including back-to-back Mid-American Conference Championships and NCAA Tournament appearances. He garnered MAC Coach of the Year honors in both of his final two seasons after winning more games than any other MAC school from 1989-93. During his tenure, he sent 18 Kent State players on to professional baseball.

