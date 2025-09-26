GT Swimming and Diving Host Intrasquad Meet to Open 2025-26 Season

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech swimming and diving team will host its annual White vs. Gold intrasquad meet to kick off the 2025-26 season on Saturday at 9 a.m.

Intrasquad Meet

Saturday, September 27

9 a.m.

McAuley Aquatic Center

Order of Events 4×200 Medley Relay, 500 Freestyle, 200 IM, 50 Freestyle, 200 Butterfly, Diving 200 Freestyle, 100 Butterfly, 100 Backstroke, 100 Breaststroke 100 Freestyle, 200 Backstroke, 200 Breaststroke 400 IM, 4×400 Freestyle Relay

Gold Team: Kat Brooker, Joao Caballero, Kendall Chunn, Anne Deedy, Henry Gibbs, Ava Gilroy, MaryGrace Guzzino, Stephen Jones, Elijah Klier, Zara Masud, Ela Özdemir, Charles Perks, Lizzie Powley, Giovana Reis, Vivien Rothwell, Berke Saka, Vitor Sega, Yuval Segal, Annabel Smith, Tobin Uhl, Robin Yeboah Coaches: Melanie Margalis Fink, Miles Simon

White Team: Lily Alderman, Ricky Balduccini, Tuncer Berk Ertürk, Sabyne Brisson, Allison Brown, Imane El Barodi, Elisabeth Erlendsdóttir, Jillian Ferrari, Max Fowler, Ben Gerhard, Lili Gyurinovics, Anna Hadjiloizou, Brodie Johnson, Julian Killius, Katie McKyton, Chris Richardson, Elisabeth Rockefeller, Nina Stanisavljević, Lukas Vetkoetter, Maria Webb, Phoebe Wright Coaches: John Ames, Iago Moussalem



Tech comes off a strong season with both squads making entries at the 2025 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships. The men’s team recorded 24 points for a 25th-place finish.

Junior diver Max Fowler returns after a gold medal performance in the 3M diving event, while Berke Saka clocked a 1:41.77 time in the 200 IM final to finish second during the 2025 ACC Championships.

The team features 32 returners from the official roster with five incoming freshmen and one transfer. Key returners include a strong mix of upperclassmen and rising sophomores, including Joao Caballero, Lukas Vetkoetter, Stephen Jones, Ricky Balduccini, and Julian Killius from the men’s side with Zara Masud, Phoebe Wright, Nina Stanisavljević, Sabyne Brisson, and Anna Hadjiloizou from the women’s side.

Tech landed one of the strongest transfers of the offseason with Elisabeth Rockefeller, a two-time ACC Diver of the Week and ACC Championships competitor during her two seasons at NC State. The freshman class features three Americans, Annabel Smith, Tobin Uhl, and Maria Webb, alongside two internationals, Tuncer Berk Ertürk and Yuval Segal.

The white squad claimed a 173-143 win over the gold team last season to mark a third-consecutive win for the team in the intrasquad meet. Saka set two records in the 200 IM and 200 back events, while Masud and Wright claimed meet records in the 200 free and 200 back events, respectively.

