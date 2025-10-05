GT Sweeps On Final Day at The Battle on The Plains

AUBURN, Ala. – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team concluded the final day of The Battle on the Plains with a mini-dual sweep over The Citadel’s pairing 3-0 on Sunday afternoon.

Jonathan Irwanto and Owen DeMuth continued their fiery form in doubles with a third consecutive win in doubles over The Citadel’s Reece Beckendorf and Brady Gober. The Jackets duo won three of the four doubles matches, winning 18 of the final 25 games to round out the weekend.

Irwanto dominated his singles match with matching 6-1 sets to ease past Beckendorf, while DeMuth handled his business in the big moments of his match with a 7-5, 7-6 performance over Gober.

Tech will be back in action beginning Wednesday for the 2025 ITA Southeast Regional Championships in Gainesville, Florida.

The Battle on The Plains – Day Three

Jonathan Irwanto/Owen DeMuth (GT) def. Reece Beckendorf/Brady Gober (CIT) 6-2

Jonathan Irwanto (GT) def. Reece Beckendorf (CIT) 6-1, 6-1

Owen DeMuth (GT) def. Brady Gober (CIT) 7-5, 7-6 (5)

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_MTEN), Instagram (GT_MTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.