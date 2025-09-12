GT Records Top-10 Finishes at Southern Showcase

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Georgia Tech men’s and women’s cross country teams competed in their second set of races of the season at the 2025 Southern Showcase. The women’s side finished fourth with the men’s team coming in eighth place out of 50+ teams in each race.

Freshman Caitlin Thomas shined again in her second career race, running the 5k event under the 17-minute mark at 16:58.0. She shattered her previous time at the Stans Sims Invite by 23 seconds, finishing within 40 seconds of the lead time.

Four Yellow Jackets finished inside the top-50 with Claire Shelton, Lottie Chappell, and Maddie Jones crossing the line within 15 seconds before Gracie Marston rounded out the top five GT runners. Seven Tech runners finished in the top-100 and seven runners set new personal bests in the 5k event.

The 8k race saw Joey Sandel lead the swarm with a 24:24.5 time to place 30th with a pair of juniors, Taylor Wade and Matt Castronuovo, rounding out the top-50 at 37th and 42nd, respectively. Billy Carlton and Richard Plank were the final runners to complete the GT top-five.

Five Tech runners finished within the top-100. Castronuovo and John Jessup each set personal bests in the 8k race while Planck and Wyatt Windham made their collegiate debuts in the event.

The Yellow Jackets’ next race will see them host the Georgia Tech XC Invitational at Bouckaert Farm on October 3. More information on the invitational is available here.

Full Steam Ahead

