GT Men’s Tennis Announces 2025 Fall Slate

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team have unveiled its 2025 fall slate. The schedule features four collegiate tournaments with three ITA fall championships each month from September to November. The Yellow Jackets will look to have individuals qualify for the 2025 NCAA Individual Championships at the USTA National Campus.

Tech will begin this weekend at the 77th edition of the Blue Gray National Tennis Classic in Montgomery, Alabama on Friday. Select individuals will qualify or receive a wild card entry into the 2025 ITA All-American Championships with pre-qualifying set to begin on September 20.

The eight main draw quarterfinalists and two feed-in consolation finalists from the ITA All-American Championships will qualify for the NCAA Singles Championship while the four main draw semifinalists will qualify for the NCAA Doubles Championship.

The Yellow Jackets will then return to the Battle on the Plains from October 3-5 before moving down to Gainesville, Florida for the 2025 ITA Southeast Regional Championships beginning on October 8. The two singles finalists and doubles champions will qualify for their respective NCAA Individual Championship.

The team will close out the month at the Rome Collegiate Invite from October 24-26 before hosting the annual Georgia Tech Fall Invite from October 31-November 2. The ITA South Sectional Championships will be held in Athens, Georgia starting on November 6. The top six singles players will qualify for the NCAA Singles Championship while the top three doubles teams will qualify for the NCAA Doubles Championship.

The 2025 NCAA Singles and Doubles Tennis Championships will be held from November 18-23 in Orlando, Florida.

2025 Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis Fall Schedule

Key: Home, Away

DATE Tournament Location Fri. Sep 12 – Sun. Sep 14 Blue Gray National Tennis Classic Montgomery, Ala. Sat. Sep 20 – Sun. Sep 28 ITA All-American Championships Tulsa, Okla. Fri. Oct 3 – Sun. Oct 5 The Battle on the Plains Auburn, Ala. Wed. Oct 8 – Mon. Oct 13 ITA Southeast Regional Championships Gainesville, Fla. Fri. Oct 24 – Sun. Oct 26 Rome Collegiate Invite Rome, Ga. Fri. Oct 31- Sun. Nov 2 Georgia Tech Fall Invite Ken Byers Tennis Complex Thu. Nov 6 – Sun. Nov 9 ITA South Sectional Championships Athens, Ga. Tue. Nov 18 – Sun. Nov 23 NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships Orlando, Fla.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_MTEN), Instagram (GT_MTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com