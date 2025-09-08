Open search form
GT Men’s Tennis Announces 2025 Fall Slate

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team have unveiled its 2025 fall slate. The schedule features four collegiate tournaments with three ITA fall championships each month from September to November. The Yellow Jackets will look to have individuals qualify for the 2025 NCAA Individual Championships at the USTA National Campus.

Tech will begin this weekend at the 77th edition of the Blue Gray National Tennis Classic in Montgomery, Alabama on Friday. Select individuals will qualify or receive a wild card entry into the 2025 ITA All-American Championships with pre-qualifying set to begin on September 20. 

The eight main draw quarterfinalists and two feed-in consolation finalists from the ITA All-American Championships will qualify for the NCAA Singles Championship while the four main draw semifinalists will qualify for the NCAA Doubles Championship.

The Yellow Jackets will then return to the Battle on the Plains from October 3-5 before moving down to Gainesville, Florida for the 2025 ITA Southeast Regional Championships beginning on October 8. The two singles finalists and doubles champions will qualify for their respective NCAA Individual Championship.

The team will close out the month at the Rome Collegiate Invite from October 24-26 before hosting the annual Georgia Tech Fall Invite from October 31-November 2. The ITA South Sectional Championships will be held in Athens, Georgia starting on November 6. The top six singles players will qualify for the NCAA Singles Championship while the top three doubles teams will qualify for the NCAA Doubles Championship.

The 2025 NCAA Singles and Doubles Tennis Championships will be held from November 18-23 in Orlando, Florida.

2025 Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis Fall Schedule

Key: Home, Away

DATETournamentLocation
Fri. Sep 12 – Sun. Sep 14Blue Gray National Tennis ClassicMontgomery, Ala.
Sat. Sep 20 – Sun. Sep 28ITA All-American ChampionshipsTulsa, Okla.
Fri. Oct 3 – Sun. Oct 5The Battle on the PlainsAuburn, Ala.
Wed. Oct 8 – Mon. Oct 13ITA Southeast Regional ChampionshipsGainesville, Fla.
Fri. Oct 24 – Sun. Oct 26Rome Collegiate InviteRome, Ga.
Fri. Oct 31- Sun. Nov 2Georgia Tech Fall InviteKen Byers Tennis Complex
Thu. Nov 6 – Sun. Nov 9ITA South Sectional ChampionshipsAthens, Ga.
Tue. Nov 18 – Sun. Nov 23NCAA Singles and Doubles ChampionshipsOrlando, Fla.

