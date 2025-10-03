GT Finishes Day One at The Battle on The Plains

AUBURN, Ala. – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team wrapped up the first day of competition at The Battle on The Plains on Friday afternoon.

Jonathan Irwanto and Owen DeMuth each made their season debuts, Irwanto making his Yellow Jacket debut. Louisiana’s Samuel Kyjaci and Leonard Tramolay earned the first point of the mini-dual after winning the doubles point 6-2.

Irwanto had a strong start with a 6-2 first set in his singles match before Kyjaci broke through with a tight 7-5 second-frame win and controlled the third and final set. Tramolay won in straight sets 6-4, 6-1 over DeMuth.

In the second matchup, Irwanto and DeMuth handled business in the doubles portion with a 6-3 win over South Alabama’s Harold van Raemdonck and Deren Yigin. The singles matches in the mini-dual with the Jaguars will continue tomorrow.

The Battle on The Plains – Day One

Samuel Kyjaci/Leonard Tramolay (LA) def. Jonathan Irwanto/Owen DeMuth (GT) 6-2

Samuel Kyjaci (LA) def. Jonathan Irwanto (GT) 2-6, 7-5, 6-3

Leonard Tramolay (LA) def. Owen DeMuth (GT) 6-4, 6-1

Jonathan Irwanto/Owen DeMuth (GT) def. Harold van Raemdonck/Deren Yigin (SOALA) 6-3

