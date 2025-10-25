GT Continues Weekend at Rome Collegiate Invite

ROME, Ga. – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team completed its second outing of the 2025 Rome Collegiate Invite on Saturday. The Jackets won both doubles sessions and won four singles matches on the day.

Tech entered the second doubles session off two wins the previous day and carried that momentum into Saturday’s contests. The Jackets dealt out convincing wins over two Florida Atlantic pairings as Jonathan Irwanto and Hidde Schoenmakers won 6-3 while Elias Shokry and Gianluca Carlini cruised to a 6-2 score.

After Irwanto and Schoenmakers dropped to Columbia’s Jordan Chang and Andrew Kotzen, Shokry and Biagiotti teamed up to handle one of Columbia’s doubles teams 6-4 while DeMuth and Carlini secured a 6-3 win over their Middle Tennessee opposition.

In singles play, Tech earned three wins over last year’s eighth-ranked Columbia team in addition to a split with Georgia. Shokry, Schoenmakers, and Carlini notched the wins over Columbia’s Chang, Kautchh, and Kotzen, respectively before Biagiotti took a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Georgia’s Cooper Johnson. All four singles victories came in straight sets.

Georgia Tech will close out the weekend with a round of singles matches on Sunday morning.

Doubles Session 2

Jonathan Irwanto/Hidde Schoenmakers (GT) def. Bullion Sharp/Jan Kusy (FAU) 6-3

Elias Shokry/Gianluca Carlini (GT) def. Vanja Hodzic/Luca Miremont (FAU) 6-2

Gabriele Vulpitta/Cooper Johnson (UGA) def. Owen DeMuth/Richard Biagiotti (GT) 6-2

Doubles Session 3

Jordan Chang/Andrew Kotzen (COL) def. Jonathan Irwanto/Hidde Schoenmakers (GT) 6-2

Elias Shokry/Richard Biagiotti (GT) def. Jakub Katuch/Jung Hee You (COL) 6-4

Owen DeMuth/Gianluca Carlini (GT) def. Rich LaLance/Birtan Duran (MIDTN) 6-3

Singles Session 3

Jung Hee You (COL) def. Jonathan Irwanto (GT) 6-2, 7-6 (4)

Hidde Schoenmakers (GT) def. Jakub Katuch (COL) 6-4, 6-1

Elias Shokry (GT) def. Jordan Chang (COL) 6-3, 6-1

Gianluca Carlini (GT) def. Andrew Kotzen (COL) 6-4, 6-4

Richard Biagiotti (GT) def. Cooper Johnson (UGA) 6-4, 6-4

Noah Johnston (UGA) def. Owen DeMuth (GT) 6-3, 6-2

