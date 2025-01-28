Georgia Tech’s Full 2025 Schedule Unveiled

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football’s full 2025 schedule – which includes seven games in Atlanta – was unveiled on Monday night during the Atlantic Coast Conference’s 2025 schedule release show.
With the first four games on the Yellow Jackets’ 2025 slate previously announced – Aug. 30 at Colorado, Sept. 6 vs. Gardner-Webb, Sept. 13 vs. Clemson and Sept. 20 vs. Temple – Monday’s reveal included dates for Tech’s seven remaining ACC games.
In addition to the ACC opener versus Clemson on Sept. 13 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, Tech will host conference games against Virginia Tech on Oct. 11, Syracuse on Oct. 25 and Pitt on Nov. 22. The Jackets’ ACC road slate is Sept. 27 at Wake Forest, Oct. 18 at Duke, Nov. 1 at NC State and Nov. 15 at Boston College.
It was also announced during Monday’s show that the regular-season finale versus archrival Georgia will be played on the Friday after Thanksgiving for the second-straight year. The 2025 edition of “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” will be held on Friday, Nov. 28, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Schedule notes:
- As is traditionally the case, Georgia Tech has one of college football’s most challenging schedules in 2025. Nine of the Yellow Jackets’ 11 NCAA Division I FBS opponents earned postseason berths in 2024, including ACC champion Clemson and Southeastern Conference champion UGA, who both participated in the College Football Playoff. Five of the Jackets’ opponents won at least nine games in 2024.
- The 2025 slate includes Tech’s first home games versus former ACC Coastal Division rivals Virginia Tech and Pitt since 2021, and its first trips to ACC foes NC State and Boston College since 2020.
- The season opener at Colorado is the first-ever between the two teams that split the 1990 national championship, and Temple’s non-conference visit marks the first time that the Yellow Jackets and Owls will square off at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the only other game in series history was in 2019 in Philadelphia).
- The opener at Colorado will be Tech’s first game west of the Mississippi River since 2013 at BYU.
- Colorado is also Georgia Tech’s first regular-season opponent from the Big 12 since it hosted Kansas in 2011 (the Yellow Jackets played the Big 12’s UCF in the 2023 Gasparilla Bowl).
- For the second-straight season, the 2025 college football schedule includes multiple open weeks for all teams. The Jackets will enjoy their open dates on Oct. 4 and Nov. 8.
Georgia Tech returns five all-ACC performers from last year’s squad, which tied for fourth in the 17-team ACC. In addition to all-ACC honorees Keylan Rutledge, Jordan van den Berg, Kyle Efford, Jamal Haynes and Malik Rutherford, the Yellow Jackets also return two of the nation’s most exciting quarterbacks in senior Haynes King and redshirt freshman Aaron Philo, as well as adding one of the nation’s top-20 recruiting classes (ranked No. 19 nationally and No. 3 in the ACC by 247Sports).
