Georgia Tech’s Full 2025 Schedule Unveiled

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football’s full 2025 schedule – which includes seven games in Atlanta – was unveiled on Monday night during the Atlantic Coast Conference’s 2025 schedule release show.

With the first four games on the Yellow Jackets’ 2025 slate previously announced – Aug. 30 at Colorado, Sept. 6 vs. Gardner-Webb, Sept. 13 vs. Clemson and Sept. 20 vs. Temple – Monday’s reveal included dates for Tech’s seven remaining ACC games.

In addition to the ACC opener versus Clemson on Sept. 13 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, Tech will host conference games against Virginia Tech on Oct. 11, Syracuse on Oct. 25 and Pitt on Nov. 22. The Jackets’ ACC road slate is Sept. 27 at Wake Forest, Oct. 18 at Duke, Nov. 1 at NC State and Nov. 15 at Boston College.

It was also announced during Monday’s show that the regular-season finale versus archrival Georgia will be played on the Friday after Thanksgiving for the second-straight year. The 2025 edition of “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” will be held on Friday, Nov. 28, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.