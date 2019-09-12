Georgia Tech’s ACC Basketball Schedule Announced

Full 2019-20 Georgia Tech schedule | Men’s Basketball ticket info
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech will lift the lid on its new 20-game Atlantic Coast Conference schedule at NC State on Nov. 5, and host Syracuse for its home conference opener at McCamish Pavilion on Dec. 8. The ACC announced the full conference basketball schedules for all 15 members Thursday evening.
Among the highlights are a visit from 2019 national champion Virginia on Saturday, Jan. 18, five-time NCAA champion Duke on Wednesday, Jan. 8, and weekend visits from NC State on Jan. 25 and Miami on Feb. 29.
The pre-holiday games against the Wolfpack and the Orange will be televised on the new ACC Network, which will air 11 of Georgia Tech’s 18 conference games, including the first eight.
After playing in the Diamond Head Classic over the Christmas holiday, the Yellow Jackets resume their ACC schedule with a pair of road games on New Year’s Eve at Florida State and Jan. 4 at North Carolina before the Blue Devils come to Atlanta on Jan. 8. Tech then travels to Boston College (Jan. 11) before returning to McCamish Pavilion for games against Notre Dame (Jan. 15) and Virginia (Jan. 18. Another road game at Louisville (Jan. 22) follows before the Jackets host NC State (Jan. 25).
The Jackets close out the month by playing a non-conference game against Morehouse on Jan. 28 at McCamish Pavilion, filling one of the two bye slots in their ACC schedule.
Tech begins the month of February with its return visit to Notre Dame (Feb. 1), followed by a home game against Virginia Tech (Feb. 4), a road game at Pittsburgh (Feb. 8) and a McCamish Pavilion date against Louisville (Feb. 12).
Back-to-back road games follow at Wake Forest (Feb. 19) and Syracuse (Feb. 22) before the Yellow Jackets host Clemson (Feb. 25), Miami (Feb. 29) and Pittsburgh (March 4) in a three-game homestand at McCamish Pavilion. A road trip to Clemson on March 6 closes out the regular season.
Remaining tip times and television coverage for the Yellow Jackets’ non-conference games will be announced in the near future. Tech’s non-conference schedule features home games against Arkansas (Nov. 25) and Nebraska (Dec. 4) and road games at Georgia (Nov. 20) and Kentucky (Dec. 14). The Jackets open their home slate Nov. 11 against Elon.
SEASON TICKETS REMAIN ON SALE
Season tickets start as low as $290, and offer the best seating locations at McCamish Pavilion.
Click Here to Select Your Seats
ACC Package Presale
ACC Packs will go on sale September 23. Fans can register now for a September 20 ACC Package Presale. This package will include all 10 ACC home games. Packages start at $250, or $25 per game. Sign up for the presale for the chance to lock in the best locations before the ACC Package is available to the general public. Click here to sign up for ACC Package Presale.
GET OLD AND STAY OLD
Head coach Josh Pastner welcomes back the Yellow Jackets’ top three scorers from the 2018-19 season – Jose Alvarado, James Banks III and Michael Devoe – who accounted for 48.4 percent of Tech’s points, 41.6 percent of its rebounds and 47.2 percent of its minutes.
Also returning are fast-rising 6-9 junior forward Moses Wright, who finished the season with 25 points against Notre Dame in the ACC Tournament, and 6-7 sophomore sharpshooter Kristian Sjolund. Altogether, Tech returns eight of its top 11 players, who combined for 73.2 percent of the team’s points, 66.4 percent of its rebounds and 73.7 percent of its minutes. Those eight players combined to start 123 games.
The Jackets also will benefit from a pair of transfers – 6-7 forward Jordan Usher from Canton, Ga., who becomes eligible in December after a season and a half at Southern California, and 5-11 guard Bubba Parham, an all-Southern Conference performer eligible immediately after spending two seasons at VMI.
ACC Network has launched!
The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports that launched on Aug. 22, 2019. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including 40 football games (beginning with Georgia Tech’s 2019 season opener at Clemson on Aug. 29), as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.
Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription.
ABOUT GEORGIA TECH MEN’S BASKETBALL
Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball team is in its fourth year under head coach Josh Pastner. Tech has been a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 1979, won three ACC Championships (1985, 1990, 1993), played in the NCAA Tournament 16 times and played in two Final Fours (1990, 2004). Connect with Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball on social media by liking their Facebook Page, or following on Twitter (@GTMBB) and Instagram. For more information on Tech basketball, visit Ramblinwreck.com.
Season tickets for men’s basketball can be purchased here.