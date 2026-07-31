214 Yellow Jackets Named to ACC Academic Honor Roll

THE FLATS – The Atlantic Coast Conference recognized 214 Georgia Tech student-athletes for their achievements in the classroom during the 2025-26 academic year with the announcement of the conference’s 2025-26 Academic Honor Roll on Friday. Across the league, the conference office applauded a record 7,496 student-athletes for their academic success.
Fifty-eight Yellow Jackets made the list for at least the third time in their collegiate careers, including 28 that earned the recognition four times. One hundred and eleven Yellow Jackets were named to the ACC Honor Roll for the first time. Football’s Ryan Purves and track and field’s Ethan Curnow each earned the prestigious honor for the fifth time in their careers.
Georgia Tech’s football program led the way, placing 51 student-athletes on the honor roll. The cross country/track and field programs added 41 honorees, while baseball had 29 and swimming and diving had 17. Tech’s golf team led the way as seven of its eight members achieved honor-roll status (88%) while the men’s and women’s tennis teams saw 11-of-13 team members on the list (85%). The softball also had more than 70 percent of their student-athletes honored while half of the volleyball program earned the honor as well.
Georgia Tech has placed 200 or more student-athletes on the list for the past seven consecutive years.
The ACC Academic Honor Roll is comprised of student-athletes who participated in a varsity-level sport and registered a grade point average of 3.0 or better for the full academic year.
Click HERE to view the full 2025-26 ACC Academic Honor Roll.
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
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