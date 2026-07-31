214 Yellow Jackets Named to ACC Academic Honor Roll

Georgia Tech’s football program led the way, placing 51 student-athletes on the honor roll. The cross country/track and field programs added 41 honorees, while baseball had 29 and swimming and diving had 17. Tech’s golf team led the way as seven of its eight members achieved honor-roll status (88%) while the men’s and women’s tennis teams saw 11-of-13 team members on the list (85%). The softball also had more than 70 percent of their student-athletes honored while half of the volleyball program earned the honor as well.

Georgia Tech has placed 200 or more student-athletes on the list for the past seven consecutive years.

The ACC Academic Honor Roll is comprised of student-athletes who participated in a varsity-level sport and registered a grade point average of 3.0 or better for the full academic year.

Click HERE to view the full 2025-26 ACC Academic Honor Roll.