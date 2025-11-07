Georgia Tech Wraps Up Day Two at ITA Sectionals

BATON ROUGE, La. – Day two of the ITA Women’s Sectional Championships concluded for Georgia Tech women’s tennis’ Alejandra Cruz, Taly Licht and Scarlett Nicholson Friday.

Friday’s action for the Yellow Jackets began in the singles consolation round of 16 where Nicholson took the first set from Georgia’s Deniz Dilek, 6-3, but fell in back-to-back sets of 6-2, 6-2, to drop the match.

Next on the schedule were singles round of 16 contests for Cruz and Licht. Cruz won the first set against Ava Esposito (Auburn), 7-5, but was dealt a defeat on sets of 6-3 and 6-2.

Nicholson and Cruz rounded out the day for the Yellow Jackets in the doubles consolation ladder against the Tennessee duo of Leyla Britez Risso and Catherine Aulia. Nicholson and Cruz secured the first set, 6-4, but came up short in the second, 7-6 (7-4) to close out the match.

FRIDAY RESULTS

C-R16-Q: Deniz Dilek (Georgia) def. Scarlett Nicholson (GT) 3-6, 6-2, 6-2

R16: Emily Welker (Ole Miss) def. Taly Licht (GT) 6-4, 6-4

R16: Ava Esposito (Auburn) def. Alejandra Cruz (GT) 5-7, 6-3, 6-2

C-DQF-Q: Leyla Britez Risso and Catherine Aulia (Tennessee) def. Alejandra Cruz and Scarlett Nicholson (GT) 4-6, 7-6 (7-4)

