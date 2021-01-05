Georgia Tech Will Host Miami Feb. 16

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech announced on Tuesday two changes to the upcoming women’s basketball schedule:

Georgia Tech will play host to Miami on Feb. 16 at noon in McCamish Pavilion. The game was originally postponed earlier this season.

Georgia Tech’s home game against Wake Forest game on Feb. 7 has been moved to a noon tip on RSN. (The game was originally set for 2 p.m. on RSN.)

Georgia Tech (4-3, 2-2 ACC) closes a two-game road swing this week, visiting Clemson (8-2, 3-2 ACC) on Thursday. The Yellow Jackets and Tigers are set to tip at 7 p.m. on the ACC Network Extra in Littlejohn Coliseum.

