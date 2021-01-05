Georgia Tech Will Host Miami Feb. 16

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech announced on Tuesday two changes to the upcoming women’s basketball schedule:
- Georgia Tech will play host to Miami on Feb. 16 at noon in McCamish Pavilion. The game was originally postponed earlier this season.
- Georgia Tech’s home game against Wake Forest game on Feb. 7 has been moved to a noon tip on RSN. (The game was originally set for 2 p.m. on RSN.)
Georgia Tech (4-3, 2-2 ACC) closes a two-game road swing this week, visiting Clemson (8-2, 3-2 ACC) on Thursday. The Yellow Jackets and Tigers are set to tip at 7 p.m. on the ACC Network Extra in Littlejohn Coliseum.
