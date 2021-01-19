Open search form
Open mobile menu

Georgia Tech Will Host Florida State Jan. 24

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech announced on Tuesday three changes to the upcoming women’s basketball schedule:

  • Georgia Tech’s game at Wake Forest, schedule for Thursday, Jan. 21, will now tip at 8 p.m. on the ACC Network. The game was originally a 6 p.m. tip on the ACC Network Extra.
  • Georgia Tech will play host to Florida State on Sunday, Jan. 24 at 1 p.m. in McCamish Pavilion, moving up the originally scheduled Jan. 31 game.
  • Georgia Tech will now travel to Florida State on Thursday, Feb. 18 for a 6 p.m. game. TV designation will be announced at a later time.

Georgia Tech (6-3, 4-2 ACC) returns to action this Thursday, visiting Wake Forest (7-4, 4-3 ACC). Tip inside LJVM Coliseum is slated for 8 p.m. on the ACC Network.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund
The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.  

 

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.

Share

RELATED HEADLINES
January 20, 2021 Jackets Visit Wake Forest for Thursday Tilt

Women’s basketball and Demon Deacons set to tip at 8 p.m. on ACC Network

Jackets Visit Wake Forest for Thursday Tilt
January 15, 2021 Tech-Syracuse Women’s Basketball Game Rescheduled

Yellow Jackets and Orange will clash on Feb. 2 at McCamish Pavilion

Tech-Syracuse Women’s Basketball Game Rescheduled
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets