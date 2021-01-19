Georgia Tech Will Host Florida State Jan. 24

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech announced on Tuesday three changes to the upcoming women’s basketball schedule:

Georgia Tech’s game at Wake Forest, schedule for Thursday, Jan. 21, will now tip at 8 p.m. on the ACC Network. The game was originally a 6 p.m. tip on the ACC Network Extra.

Georgia Tech will play host to Florida State on Sunday, Jan. 24 at 1 p.m. in McCamish Pavilion, moving up the originally scheduled Jan. 31 game.

Georgia Tech will now travel to Florida State on Thursday, Feb. 18 for a 6 p.m. game. TV designation will be announced at a later time.

Georgia Tech (6-3, 4-2 ACC) returns to action this Thursday, visiting Wake Forest (7-4, 4-3 ACC). Tip inside LJVM Coliseum is slated for 8 p.m. on the ACC Network.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.