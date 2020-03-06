Late Rally Lifts Jackets Past Clemson, 65-62

Final Box Score (.pdf) | Full gamebook/play-by-play (.pdf) | Multimedia | Photo Gallery | Postgame Quotes | Postgame Notes

Clemson, S.C. – Michael Devoe scored a game-high 20 points, including the game-winning basket with 15.7 seconds left, as Georgia Tech rallied from a nine-point second-half deficit to defeat Clemson, 65-62, Friday night at Littlejohn Coliseum.

The victory secured a winning record in the Atlantic Coast Conference for the first time since 2004 and at least a tie for fifth place in the final standings for the Yellow Jackets (17-14, 11-9 ACC), who won at Littlejohn Coliseum for the first time since the 2004-05 season, snapping a 14-game skid to the Tigers (15-15, 9-11) on the road.

Tech played exceptionally well in the first half, hitting 52.2 percent of its field goals, 5-of-10 from three-point range and 10-of-10 from the foul line to lead 39-28 at the break. Jordan Usher scored the Jackets’ first seven points of the game and had all 11 of his points in the period, while Devoe scored 10.

Clemson rallied from the jump in the second half, however, holding the Jackets without a field goal until 9:43 remained, a three-point field goal by Jose Alvarado (13 points in the game) after the Tigers had taken a four-point lead. Clemson didn’t stop there, scoring 11 of the game’s next 14 points to open a 59-50 advantage with 5:15 to go.

The tables turned there as the Tigers missed 10 of their last 11 shots and Tech finished the game on a 15-3 run. Devoe scored five of the Jackets’ points, first on a layup at 3:04 to bring Tech within 61-58. He made one of two free throws at 2:32 to cut the Tiger lead to 62-60.

James Banks III put back a Devoe miss to tie the game at 62 with 1:37 left, and after the teams traded misses, Devoe drove the lane and put up a floater that dropped in, giving the Jackets a 64-62 lead. Banks made one of two free throws for the final margin, and Tevin Mack, who led Clemson with 19 points, was off target with a long three at the final horn.

Tech continued its late-season run of strong defense as the Tigers made only 35 percent of their shots from the floor and 6-of-26 from three-point range, enabling the Jackets to overcome 19 turnovers.