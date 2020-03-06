Postgame Quotes: Georgia Tech vs. Clemson

Georgia Tech Head Coach Josh Pastner

Opening statement:

“I’m a big Coach Brownell fan. I think Clemson’s really good and very well-coached. I think [Brownell] is one of the best coaches in the country, and I think their team is really good. I just want to give a shout-out to the team, Brownell and his staff. I’m really proud of our young men. To be able to win a game like that against a Clemson team is great. When we had the lead in the first half, they stormed back, and we found a way late to be able to get a win.”

On the keys to the game:

“The players saved me. I didn’t do a great job in the middle part of the second half with some of my play calling, which is a credit to Clemson’s defense. I can’t give enough credit to my staff. My staff is incredible. They’ve done such a good job of keeping me aligned and getting our guys better.”

On Georgia Tech’s season:

“To get to 11 ACC wins, that’s only been done three times altogether in Georgia Tech’s history. We’ve had five ACC road wins for the first time since 1995-96. We had six-straight ACC home wins to end the season, which was also the first time since 1995-96. This team has really set a great tone.”

Clemson Head Coach Brad Brownell

Opening statement:

“We let one get away. We didn’t guard Georgia Tech well, and there wasn’t enough effort and positive energy out there. We rallied at halftime and really played great the first 15 minutes of the second half. We played a stretch just about as good as we could have. Georgia Tech’s hard to guard. That’s why they’re playing as well as anyone in the league here down the stretch. They do a good job of isolating and finding matchups and 1-on-1s.”

On the keys to the game:

“Give [Georgia Tech] credit. They played well down the stretch. We made two mistakes on ball screen coverages in the last five minutes. I just hate it. The way we’ve played at home this year, and to let them get away with one in the last time we’ll be in Littlejohn this year, is tough.”

On Tevin Mack’s performance:

“He played well tonight. It’s great to see him go off with a good performance. He had a good week of practice, and once we got back from Virginia Tech, he had a great practice. He got in a good rhythm there in the second half and helped us take the lead.”