Jackets Win Fifth-Straight at Home

THE FLATS – Jose Alvarado and Michael Devoe combined to score 33 of Georgia Tech’s 68 points and the Yellow Jackets pulled away for their fifth-straight home win, a 68-59 triumph over visiting Clemson on Tuesday evening at McCamish Pavilion.

Alvarado overcame an injury that forced him to momentarily leave the court midway through the first half to score 19 points on 8-of-14 shooting (3-of-5 from 3-point range). Devoe scored 14 points to go along with six rebounds and a game- and career-high eight assists. Moses Wright also reached double figures for the Yellow Jackets with 10 points.

Georgia Tech (14-14, 8-9 ACC), which led wire-to-wire in its previous three home wins over Morehouse (Jan. 28), Virginia Tech (Feb. 4) and fifth-ranked Louisville (Feb. 12), was behind for only 10:25 of Tuesday’s 40 minutes. The Jackets closed the first half with a 9-2 run to take a 34-29 halftime lead and never trailed after the break.

Tech limited Clemson (14-13, 8-9 ACC), who had averaged 77 points and hit 34-of-68 threes in winning its last three games, to just 59 points and 2-of-20 from three-point range.

Aamir Simms led all scorers with 23 points for Clemson, while Al-Amir Dawes and Hunter Tyson each added 10.

The Yellow Jackets return to action Saturday with an 8 p.m. ACC game against Miami at McCamish Pavilion, the second of three straight home games for Tech. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.