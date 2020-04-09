Tech Athletics Lights It Blue in Honor of Frontline Workers

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium was among the landmarks throughout Atlanta and across the United States that were lit in blue on Thursday night in honor of frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19.
The #LightItBlue initiative encouraged operators of landmarks throughout the United States to light their venues in blue at 8 p.m. local time in a display of gratitude for healthcare providers and other essential workers combating the coronavirus pandemic.
Bobby Dodd Stadium joined Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Truist Park, the College Football Hall of Fame, the Skyview Ferris Wheel, the Fox Theater and Georgia State Stadium (formerly Centennial Olympic Stadium and Turner Field) among the Atlanta landmarks to participate in the event. Other participants across the nation included New York’s One World Trade Center and Madison Square Garden, Chicago’s Millennium Monument, Boston’s City Hall, New Orleans’ Jackson Square and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Georgia Tech utilized Bobby Dodd Stadium’s newly installed LED lighting system to illuminate major college football’s oldest stadium in blue. Installation of the new lighting system took place this past winter.
Bobby Dodd in 🔵 🔵 🔵 tonight to THANK the healthcare and essential workers in our city and across the nation working to keep us safe 💙#LightItBlue #ATLStrong #SwarmStrenGTh pic.twitter.com/5CLCuiB93p
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) April 10, 2020
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.