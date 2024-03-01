Georgia Tech-UGA Game Suspended Due to Weather

THE FLATS – Due to inclement weather affecting large portions of the state of Georgia, umpires suspended Friday night’s game between Georgia Tech baseball and Georgia in the middle of the fifth with Tech trailing 9-3. A resume date between the two teams has not been determined.

The Yellow Jackets (7-1) and Bulldogs (8-1) will continue its weekend series in Athens with the second game now beginning at 3 p.m. due to weather. The series will conclude at Coolray Field for the 21st annual Spring Classic For the Kids at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

