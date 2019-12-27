Georgia Tech-UGA Baseball Series Altered for 2020

Spring Classic Tickets | Season Ticket Information

THE FLATS – A change in 2020’s Clean Old-Fashioned Hate schedule was announced today as Georgia Tech baseball will now host Georgia at Russ Chandler Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 2 p.m. before concluding the series at Coolray Field, home of the Atlanta Braves’ Triple-A affiliate Gwinnett Stripers, on Sunday, March 1 at 2 p.m.

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and the teams were recently notified that due to field damage caused by a ski event being hosted at SunTrust Park, the field surface would not be ready in time to host the 18th annual Farmview Market Spring Classic.

Fans can purchase tickets to the Spring Classic on Sunday by clicking HERE. Proceeds from Spring Classic ticket sales go toward funding critical patient and family initiatives at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Tickets that have already been purchased will be honored at Coolray Field on March 1.

Fans can secure their seats for the Saturday showdown at Russ Chandler Stadium by purchasing season tickets. In addition to Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate, season-ticket members will also be able to take in battles against Ohio State, Auburn, Miami, Duke and NC State.

Season-ticket members will also receive postseason ticketing priority and special discounts for friends and family. For more information and to purchase season tickets online, visit ramblinwreck.com/baseball-ticket-info/.

