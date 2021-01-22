Georgia Tech Travels to Face No. 13/12 Virginia

THE FLATS – Riding a five-game winning streak, Georgia Tech returns to the court Saturday for an 8 p.m. ACC road contest against No. 13/12 Virginia at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va., the second of two contests Tech faces against top-25 teams this week.

The Yellow Jackets (7-3, 3-1 ACC) got the better of the first such contest Wednesday night, an 83-65 homecourt win over No. 20/22 Clemson following a 17-day pause in their schedule. Tech has won seven of its last eight games following an 0-2 start to the season, including homecourt wins over North Carolina (72-67) and Wake Forest (70-54) in its last two games before the shutdown. Tech has been efficient offensively in its ACC games, averaging 71.5 points while hitting 51 percent from the floor and 42.1 percent from three-point range while turning the ball over just 12.3 times per game.

The Cavaliers (9-2, 5-0 ACC), also on a five-game winning streak, have come alive offensively in their last two games with an 80-68 victory over Notre Dame at home and an 85-50 rout of Clemson on the road. Virginia has won its five ACC games by an average of 15.4 points, permitting only 57 points a game, and has been even more efficient on offense, hitting 52,2 percent from the floor, 40.2 percent from three-point range and 78.4 percent from the foul line, with only 6.6 turnovers per game.

Saturday’s game will be televised nationally on the ACC Network and will be streamed live on the ESPN app. Radio coverage is provided by the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Learfield IMG College, with flagship station WCNN-Radio (680 AM, 93.7 FM) in Atlanta. The Tech broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM Ch. 371 (internet Ch. 971) and the TuneIn app.