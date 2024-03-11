Men's Basketball Tangles with Notre Dame in ACC Tournament

Washington, D.C. – Having won four of its last six games, Georgia Tech enters the 71st New York Life Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament as the No. 13 seed and takes on Notre Dame in its opening-round game at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Tech (14-17, 7-13 ACC) defeated Syracuse (65-60), Miami (80-76), Florida State (85-76) and Wake Forest (70-69) in the final three weeks of the regular season before dropping a 72-57 decision at Virginia in the finale Saturday. The Jackets have also scored ACC wins over Duke, Clemson (on the road) and North Carolina this season.

Notre Dame (12-19, 7-13 ACC) lost road games at North Carolina and Virginia the last week of the regular season, but the Fighting Irish went 5-3 over the final month, including wins over Wake Forest and Clemson. The Fighting Irish also defeated Georgia Tech twice, giving them the tiebreaker over the Yellow Jackets for the No. 12 seed in the ACC Tournament.

Tuesday’s game will be televised live on the ACC Network, with a live stream available on the ESPN app. Radio coverage is on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and flagship station 680 the Fan (680 AM/93.7 FM). The Tech broadcast is also available on SiriusXM channel 371 and the SiriusXM app.

THE TIP-OFF