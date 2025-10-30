Georgia Tech Set to Host Fall Invite

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team will host its annual fall invite featuring eight schools competing in doubles and singles play matchups throughout the weekend beginning on Friday.

Georgia Tech Fall Invite

October 31-November 2

Friday-Saturday: Doubles 10 a.m. | Singles 11 a.m.

Sunday: Doubles 9 a.m. | Singles 10 a.m.

Ken Byers Tennis Complex

Entries: Richard Biagiotti, Gianluca Carlini, Owen DeMuth, Hidde Schoenmakers, Elias Shokry

Teams: Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Alabama, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Yale, Liberty, Georgia State

Each day will begin with doubles matches across all six courts before moving into singles action with two rounds of matchups across all six courts. All five players competing for Georgia Tech also played in the ITA Southeast Regionals with a flurry of singles and doubles victories.

Gianluca Carlini is coming off a dominant performance at the Rome Collegiate Invite, winning all four of his singles matches in straight sets including a victory over NCAA quarterfinalist Columbia. The Yellow Jackets racked up 14 singles wins over the previous weekend and look to build on their strong performances before the ITA South Sectional Championships next weekend.

