Georgia Tech Reveals 2026-27 Under Armour Uniforms

THE FLATS – On the eve of the official launch of Georgia Tech athletics highly anticipated partnership with Under Armour, the White and Gold has come to life with the unveiling of the Yellow Jackets’ 2026-27 Under Armour game uniforms. Highlighting the reveal is Georgia Tech’s initial set of Under Armour football uniforms. The design honors the history and tradition of the Yellow Jackets’ iconic White and Gold uniforms with a modern look, feel and function that befit Tech’s and Under Armour’s shared commitment to cutting-edge innovation. The initial football uniform set gives the Yellow Jackets the option to wear up to 12 different gameday combinations. Those combinations serve as a launch point for Georgia Tech x Under Armour uniform design, as plans are in place for Tech and UA to continue to deliver new and innovative uniforms on a regular basis throughout their partnership, benefitting both student-athletes and fans.

The football jerseys include the Georgia Tech wordmark prominently displayed across the chest and the pants feature the iconic interlocking GT logo on the hip. The white jersey’s numerals are metallic Tech gold, trimmed in navy. They include a Tech gold collar, as well as well as metallic and matte Tech gold with a touch of navy in the shoulder striping. The design of the shoulder striping was inspired by Georgia Tech’s Kessler Campanile, a prominent campus landmark. The Tech gold jersey has white numerals, trimmed in metallic Tech gold and navy. The shoulder striping most prominently features metallic Tech gold and white, with a touch of navy to match the white jersey. The Tech gold pants include a white stripe running the length of the leg, with a partial navy trim. The white pants have a Tech gold stripe, also partially trimmed in navy, and the dark grey pants have a Tech gold stripe with a partial white trim. Like the jerseys’ shoulder striping, the football pants’ leg stripes mimic the design of the Kessler Campanile. The Jackets’ football uniforms are part of Under Armour’s ARMR 037 line. The ARMR uniforms feature UA’s “No Grab” Armour Grid, which stands as one of the brand’s key industry innovations, as well as performance four-way tech fabric in the front body of its jerseys and pinnacle varsity mesh through the shoulders and back panels. The improved mesh quality and focused construction techniques result in improved comfort, breathability, mobility and durability to go along with Under Armour’s patented “Locked In” feel. In addition to the initial set of football uniforms, the primary white uniforms for all 17 of Georgia Tech’s sports have also been unveiled. As with the football attire, all of the Yellow Jackets’ Under Armour uniforms feature Tech’s classic White and Gold color scheme, as well as the unique Campanile-inspired striping. Detailed photos of the Yellow Jackets’ primary white volleyball uniforms, which will be the first GT x UA uniforms worn in game action this fall, are also available. Details for the remainder of the Jackets’ uniforms across all 17 sports will be revealed throughout the year.

In alignment with this summer’s official launch of the Under Armour partnership, Georgia Tech and Tech athletics have worked closely together to strengthen and modernize the presentation of the Institute’s iconic White and Gold brand. The updated color standards feature a warmer, richer Tech gold and a deeper navy, creating a bolder and more vibrant look across Georgia Tech’s uniforms, retail merchandise, athletics venues and digital platforms. The brand update provides greater consistency across products and materials, while preserving the unmistakable White and Gold identity that defines Georgia Tech. White and Tech Gold remain as Georgia Tech’s primary colors, while navy continues as a secondary color. Tech football will continue to utilize dark grey in homage of the Institute’s past, present and future commitment to industry and technology.