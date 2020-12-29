Georgia Tech Resumes ACC Play vs. North Carolina

THE FLATS – Looking for its third straight win, Georgia Tech resumes Atlantic Coast Conference play against North Carolina with an 8 p.m. tip Wednesday night at McCamish Pavilion. It is the first of two straight conference games at home for the Yellow Jackets.

The Yellow Jackets (4-3, 0-1 ACC) have won four of their last five games following an 0-2 start, including a pair of homecourt wins over Florida A&M (74-64) and Delaware State (97-69) the weekend before Christmas. The Yellow Jackets also knocked off No. 20 Kentucky (79-62) at State Farm Arena and Nebraska (75-64) on the road before dropping its Atlantic Coast Conference opener Dec. 15 at No. 15 Florida State (74-61).

The Tar Heels (5-3, 0-1 ACC), in their 18th season under head coach Roy Williams, have lost three of their last five games after a 3-0 start, including a 79-76 defeat at NC State last time out in their ACC opener on Dec. 22. North Carolina’s other two defeats came to Texas in the championship game of the Maui Invitational and at Iowa in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Wednesday’s game will be televised nationally on the ACC Network and will be stramed live on the ESPN app. Radio coverage is provided by the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Learfield IMG College, with flagship station WCNN-Radio (680 AM, 93.7 FM) in Atlanta. The Tech broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM Ch. 371 (internet Ch. 371) and the TuneIn app.