Georgia Tech Names Gideon Defensive Coordinator

THE FLATS – Blake Gideon , a two-time national position coach of the year who helped develop one of the nation’s best defenses at Texas, has been named defensive coordinator at Georgia Tech.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Blake, Mary Catherine, Barrett and Catherine to the Georgia Tech football family,” Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key said. “Blake has done a remarkable job throughout his career of developing student-athletes and putting them in position to play winning defense. We’re looking forward to him doing the same here on The Flats.”

Gideon comes to Georgia Tech after four seasons (2021-24) as safeties coach at his alma mater, Texas. He was promoted to the Longhorns’ associate head coach for defense in 2024. In his four seasons at Texas, he helped increase the Longhorns’ win totals from five to eight to 12 to 13, with UT advancing to the College Football Playoff semifinals in both 2023 and ’24.

He was named the 2024 National Defensive Backs Coach of the Year by Football Scoop after Texas finished the season ranked among the top 10 nationally in interceptions (No. 1 – 22), passing yards allowed per attempt (No. 1 – 5.69), passing efficiency defense (No. 2 – 104.56), takeaways (No. 2 – 31), total defense (No. 3 – 283.4 ypg), scoring defense (No. 3 – 15.3 ppg), red zone defense (No. 3 – .692), yards allowed per play (No. 3 – 4.4), passing defense (No. 7 – 173.8 ypg) and third down defense (No. 8 – .314).

Individually, Gideon developed safety Michael Taffe, who arrived at UT as a walk-on and finished his career as a first-team all-American, and all-Southeastern Conference safety Andrew Mukuba. He also aided in the development of 2024 Jim Thorpe Award winner Jahdae Barron.

“My family and I are excited to come to The Flats and join the Georgia Tech football family,” Gideon said. “I’m grateful to Coach Key for this opportunity and looking forward to working with him, the great staff that he’s assembled and an outstanding group of talented players. The future of Tech football is bright and I can’t wait to get to work.”

Prior to his four seasons at Texas, Gideon spent one season apiece coaching the nickel backs and serving as special teams coordinator at Ole Miss (2020) and Houston (2019). In his lone season at Houston, he was named Football Scoop’s National Special Teams Coordinator of the Year.

Gideon spent the 2018 season in Atlanta as cornerbacks coach at Georgia State, which followed two seasons as defensive backs coach and defensive pass game coordinator at Western Carolina (2016-17). In just two seasons at WCU, he coached four all-Southern Conference selections, including all-American Marvin Tillman and NFL draft pick Keion Crossen.

Gideon began his coaching career as a quality control assistant at Florida in 2014, followed by a season as a graduate assistant at Auburn in 2015. He worked with the secondary at both stops.

As a player, Gideon was one of the most decorated defensive backs in Texas history from 2008-11. A four-year starter at safety, he helped lead the Longhorns to an appearance in the 2010 national championship game and wins in the 2009 Fiesta Bowl and 2011 Holiday Bowl. UT also won the 2009 Big 12 title, had 13- and 12-win seasons in 2008 and 2009, respectively, and finished ranked in the top five nationally both seasons (No. 3 in 2008 and No. 2 in 2009). Individually, he posted 276 tackles, 10 interceptions, 20 pass breakups, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a blocked punt over four collegiate seasons. He was a four-time honorable-mention all-Big 12 selection, a freshman all-American in 2008, a two-time team captain and a two-time member of the athletics director’s honor roll.

After graduating from UT in 2011 with a B.S. in kinesiology and health, Gideon had NFL stints with the Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos before starting his coaching career.

A native of Leander, Texas, Gideon is married to the former Mary Catherine Abernathy. They have two children – a son, Barrett, and a daughter, Catherine. Gideon’s father, Steve, was a longtime high school football coach in Texas, including leading Blake’s alma mater to six state playoff appearances in eight seasons from 2003-10.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT BLAKE GIDEON

“Blake is an outstanding coach who has worked extremely hard for the opportunity to be a defensive coordinator. We couldn’t be more grateful for all he did to coach and develop our safeties the past four years. He has great knowledge of the game, is detail-oriented and driven, passionate about the players and builds great relationships with them on and off the field. He is an awesome staff member who was an incredible resource for us as a former player here and in all aspects of our program. We’ll certainly miss him but are excited for this opportunity for him and his family. He’ll do great things for Georgia Tech.”

Steve Sarkisian – Head Coach, Texas

“I grew up in Austin watching Blake as a player, and he was always one of my heroes because of how he played the game. Being coached by him was a dream come true. He’s so passionate about the game and really helped instill that in me as a player. Talking to him about ball, and about life, has been one of the best blessings ever. He really helped me understand how to go about business and be a pro, and I appreciate all he did to help me grow and develop during my time at Texas.”

Jahdae Barron – 2024 Jim Thorpe Award winner, Texas

