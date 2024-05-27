Georgia Tech Named No. 3 Seed at Athens Regional

Full NCAA Tournament Bracket

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball earned a No. 3 seed up the road in the Athens Regional for the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament, the NCAA Baseball Committee announced Monday.

The Yellow Jackets (31-23) will renew Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate in the postseason and join top-seeded Georgia, as well as two-seeded UNC Wilmington and fourth-seeded Army.

Georgia Tech will make its 35th appearance in the NCAA Tournament and its fourth in the last five years.

The Jackets are 77-69 (.527) all-time in the NCAA Tournament and is 69-58 (.548) all-time in the first-round, regional action.

Georgia Tech will play its first game of the Athens Regional against UNCW on Friday, May 31. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and the Georgia Tech Gameday App.

Regional Notes:

Georgia Tech will head to Athens in the postseason for the first time since 2008 when it was runner-up.

All-time against the field, Georgia Tech holds a 168-219-2 record against Georgia, a 2-2 record against UNC Wilmington (last played in 1987) and a 2-1-1 record against Army (last played in 1961).

Multimedia:

Post Selection Press Conference (Coach Hall, Ben King)

