Georgia Tech-Miami Kickoff Time Flexed

THE FLATS — The game time and television network for Georgia Tech football’s Nov. 9 game vs. Miami will be decided on Saturday evening (Nov. 2) following the conclusion of this weekend’s games, the Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced on Monday.

The Yellow Jackets homecoming game against the Hurricanes will be the 29th game in the series, currently tied 14-14 after Tech’s remarkable 23-20 comeback victory last season. Georgia Tech is 10-6 against Miami at home and has won three of the last five meetings in the series.

2024 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL TICKETS

Single-Game Tickets

Single-game tickets for Georgia Tech’s two remaining home games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in 2024 – Nov. 9 vs. Miami (Fla.) and Nov. 21 vs. NC State are on sale now and can be purchased by clicking HERE.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.