ATLien Big Boi to Headline Helluva Block Party Ahead of GT-Miami Showdown

THE FLATS – Atlanta native and legendary rapper, songwriter, producer and actor Big Boi will be the featured performer at Helluva Block Party ahead of Georgia Tech football’s highly anticipated home game versus Miami (Fla.) on Saturday, Nov. 9 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

Big Boi will take the stage on North Avenue, right in front of Tech Tower Lawn, immediately following Yellow Jacket Alley, Georgia Tech football team’s gameday arrival at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Yellow Jacket Alley will be held two-and-a-half hours before the Yellow Jackets kick off against Miami. Kickoff time is expected to be announced by the Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners on Oct. 28.

Pregame concerts are FREE for all fans in attendance as part of Helluva Block Party Driven by Hyundai, which has transformed the Georgia Tech football pregame experience by bringing the excitement and pageantry of Tech football to one of the most visible and vibrant areas of campus and the city of Atlanta – North Avenue. A three-block stretch of North Avenue – from Techwood Drive/Centennial Olympic Park Drive to Tech Parkway/Luckie Street – is temporarily closed to traffic on gamedays to accommodate the activities.

Tickets for Georgia Tech-Miami are still available and can be purchased by clicking HERE.

ABOUT BIG BOI

Atlanta indisputably set the pace for modern hip-hop. However, Big Boi set the pace for Atlanta, and by proxy, the culture at large. If the genre of hip-hop ever gets its own “Rap Mount Rushmore,” a legacy as the region’s foremost wordsmith, funkiest gentleman, and resident ATLien certainly guarantees a place for the rapper, songwriter, record producer, actor, and philanthropist born Antwan André Patton. You can often find him in your favorite rapper’s “Top Five” and with good reason. Over two decades since he first crash landed, it’s nearly impossible to escape his influence. Of course, he made history as the preeminent spitter of the Dungeon Family and one-half of OutKast. The legendary duo sold 25 million albums and garnered seven GRAMMY® Awards, becoming the first and only hip-hop artist in history to win the GRAMMY® for “Album of the Year” upon release of the 2003 RIAA Diamond-certified Speakerboxxx/The Love Below.

His half, Speakerboxxx, set the stage for what has become an equally impressive solo run. He made his proper introduction as a solo artist in 2010 with Sir Lucious Left Foot: The Son of Chico Dusty. A modern classic, it captured #3 on the Billboard Top 200, graced year-end lists from Time, Paste, and Vibe, and landed on Pitchfork’s “100 Best Albums of the Decade ‘So Far’.” 2012’s Vicious Lies and Dangerous Rumors maintained his momentum fueled further by the 2015 Phantogram collaboration, Big Grams. However, he reached a new level on Boomiverse in 2017. Beyond verbally acrobatic bangers such as “In The South” [feat. Gucci Mane & Pimp C], “Mic Jack” [feat. Adam Levine, Scar, & Sleepy Brown], and “Kill Jill” [feat. Killer Mike & Jeezy], the MC landed “the biggest hit of his solo career”—according to Rolling Stone—in the form of “All Night.” The smash single soundtracked a high-profile Apple Animoji commercial, blew up radio, and clocked 40 million streams within a year. Additionally, he performed it on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, and more. This set the stage for a pair of 2018 anthems and knockout collaborations, namely “Out at Night” [feat. Clean Bandit] and “Big Bills” [feat. The Knocks], in addition to more music.

Beyond his countless contributions on wax, he personally signed, supported, and shepherded superstars a la Janelle Monáe and Killer Mike. He also co-owns and operates Stankonia Studios in Atlanta.

On the big and small screens, he reprised regular roles on BET’s The Quad and MTV’s Scream as well as appearing in Academy® Award winner Lee Daniels’ FOX series Star and joining the cast of 2018’s Superfly.

An active member of his community and devoted humanitarian, he launched the Big Kidz Foundation, a nonprofit which enriches the lives of youth in Atlanta. Not to mention, he’s an avowed animal lover, providing a home to owls and his latest puppy.

In the end, Boomiverse represents what Big Boi aptly describes as “another dimension of music” and continues a tradition of “doing things that have never been done before.”

Big Boi kicked off 2019 by taking the stage alongside Maroon 5 and Travis Scott at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show on February 3, 2019. Followed by the release of two new tracks “Doin’ It” [feat. Sleepy Brown] and “Return of the Dope Boi [feat. Killer Mike and Backbone].

Big Boi to embark on the Dungeon Family Tour in April with Atlanta luminaries and members of the Dungeon Family, including Goodie Mob, Sleepy Brown, Organized Noize and KP The Great. For latest tour and ticket sales information please visit BigBoi.com.

HELLUVA BLOCK PARTY TIMELINE

SATURDAY, NOV. 9

GEORGIA TECH vs. MIAMI (FLA.)

7 A.M.

All on-campus parking areas open.

6 HOURS PRIOR TO KICKOFF

North Avenue closes to traffic from Techwood Drive/Centennial Olympic Park Drive to Tech Parkway/Luckie Street and setup for HBP begins.

5-6 HOURS PRIOR TO KICKOFF

Access to parking areas along North Avenue will be restricted for approximately one hour due to HBP setup.

4 HOURS PRIOR TO KICKOFF

Tailgating at Helluva Block Party begins! Tailgating options include:

Full-service, turnkey tailgate packages on Tech Tower Lawn and in premium spaces along Yellow Jacket Alley, available for purchase through REVELxp. For more information and to purchase a turnkey tailgate package online, visit com/Georgia-Tech.

A wide variety of food vendors that feature some of the best food and beverage that Atlanta has to offer, including Coca-Cola products and Helluvienna Lager and Ale of an Engineer from New Realm Brewing Co.

Tailgating activities feature fun for the whole family that was previously part of Wreckfest on Callaway Plaza, including interactive games and activities for fans of all ages.

2 ½ HOURS PRIOR TO KICKOFF

The Yellow Jackets’ arrival to Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field – Yellow Jacket Alley – is a centerpiece of Helluva Block Party. Fans are encouraged to line the way along North Avenue between Cherry Street and Bobby Dodd Stadium’s Gate 1 to give the Jackets a raucous reception as they enter the stadium. The team’s buses arrive at the corner of North Avenue and Cherry Street and the team proceeds east on North Avenue before entering the stadium at Gate 1.

IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING YELLOW JACKET ALLEY

As soon as the Jackets are inside the stadium, the attention turns to the Helluva Block Party stage for the pregame concert. On Nov. 9, legendary ATLien Big Boi will entertain and energize fans before turning it over to Georgia Tech Marching Band for their traditional pregame show.

30 MINUTES PRIOR TO KICKOFF

Helluva Block Party shuts down to allow fans to be in their seats for Georgia Tech’s electrifying pregame activities and toe meets leather!

North Avenue reopens for postgame traffic beginning at the start of the third quarter.

2024 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL TICKETS

Single-Game Tickets

Single-game tickets for Georgia Tech’s three remaining home games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in 2024 – Oct. 5 vs. Duke, Nov. 9 vs. Miami (Fla.) and Nov. 21 vs. NC State – and a limited number of single-game tickets for the Notre Dame game on Oct. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium are on sale now and can be purchased by clicking HERE.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.