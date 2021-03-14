Georgia Tech Drops Sunday Slugfest to Pitt

Box Score (.pdf)

THE FLATS – Early miscues proved to be the difference as No. 7 Georgia Tech baseball fell in an 18-12 slugfest to Pitt on Sunday afternoon at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

In their first ACC series loss since 2019, the Yellow Jackets (9-5, 6-3 ACC) surrendered nine unearned runs over the first three innings, while the Panthers’ (9-4, 6-3 ACC) were able to capitalize and recorded their 18 runs on 19 hits overall on the day.

Starter LHP Sam Crawford (1-1) received the loss after 2.2 innings, 59 pitches and two earned runs (four unearned). Tech used eight pitchers on the day with LHP Josiah Siegel (1.0, 1 H, 0 R, 1 K) and LHP Dalton Smith (1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 K) having fine outings.

The Jackets got no shortage of production at the plate. Luke Waddell and Drew Compton both finished with three hits, while Compton had three RBI and Waddell had four RBI off his first career grand slam in the seventh. Justyn-Henry Malloy, Kevin Parada (2 RBI) and Jake DeLeo also recorded two hits for the day.

Pitt got a contained start from RHP Stephen Hansen (1-0), who allowed five runs on eight hits in 5.0 innings. Sky Duff led the way for them at the plate with a 4-for-6 day, including a double and homer for three RBI.

Georgia Tech finishes up its homestand on Wednesday, March 17 against in-state foe Georgia Southern. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network and WREK 91. FM.

Postgame Notes:

The loss snaps Georgia Tech’s 12-series win streak against ACC opponents, dating back to March 2019;

The loss also snaps Tech’s 12-series home win streak against ACC opponents, dating back to May 2017;

