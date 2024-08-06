Georgia Tech Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Women’s Basketball

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech athletics will celebrate the 50th anniversary of women’s basketball on The Flats throughout the 2024-25 season. The season will honor past pioneers of the game, while highlighting milestones of the program.

Athletics will honor the 50th anniversary throughout the 2024-25 season with:

in-game features celebrating the past 50 years;

in-venue celebrations and recognitions;

various themed games, giveaways, promotions and other events tailored to highlighting 50 years of women’s basketball at Georgia Tech.

The first varsity women’s sport in Georgia Tech athletics history, women’s basketball graduated from a club level sport to the D-III Georgia Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (GAIAW) in 1974 after the introduction of Title IX. Head coach Jim Culpepper guided the then-Lady Jackettes for the first six seasons of the program. The 1976-77 campaign was a breakout season, seeing the Jackets post a 19-8 record and recording the program’s first two postseason wins in the GAIAW Tournament. Bonnie Tate and Jan Hilliard (formerly Chandler) led Tech to the remarkable season.

Shortly after the rise of women’s basketball to the varsity level, Hilliard would make history as the first African-American women ever to play basketball at Georgia Tech. She also became the first African-American woman to letter in it.

Over the course of 50 seasons, the Yellow Jackets have been guided by six head coaches, including Georgia Tech Hall of Famers Bernadette McGlade (1982-88) and Agnus Berenato (1988-2003). In total, Georgia Tech has inducted 13 student-athletes or coaches from women’s basketball into the Hall of Fame. Most recently, Georgia Tech’s all-time leading scorer, and one of the most decorated players in program history, Tyaunna Marshall, was announced as part of the 2024 Hall of Fame Class.

Georgia Tech Hall of Fame inductees: