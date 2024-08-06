Georgia Tech Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Women’s Basketball

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech athletics will celebrate the 50th anniversary of women’s basketball on The Flats throughout the 2024-25 season. The season will honor past pioneers of the game, while highlighting milestones of the program.
Athletics will honor the 50th anniversary throughout the 2024-25 season with:
- in-game features celebrating the past 50 years;
- in-venue celebrations and recognitions;
- various themed games, giveaways, promotions and other events tailored to highlighting 50 years of women’s basketball at Georgia Tech.
The first varsity women’s sport in Georgia Tech athletics history, women’s basketball graduated from a club level sport to the D-III Georgia Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (GAIAW) in 1974 after the introduction of Title IX. Head coach Jim Culpepper guided the then-Lady Jackettes for the first six seasons of the program. The 1976-77 campaign was a breakout season, seeing the Jackets post a 19-8 record and recording the program’s first two postseason wins in the GAIAW Tournament. Bonnie Tate and Jan Hilliard (formerly Chandler) led Tech to the remarkable season.
Shortly after the rise of women’s basketball to the varsity level, Hilliard would make history as the first African-American women ever to play basketball at Georgia Tech. She also became the first African-American woman to letter in it.
Over the course of 50 seasons, the Yellow Jackets have been guided by six head coaches, including Georgia Tech Hall of Famers Bernadette McGlade (1982-88) and Agnus Berenato (1988-2003). In total, Georgia Tech has inducted 13 student-athletes or coaches from women’s basketball into the Hall of Fame. Most recently, Georgia Tech’s all-time leading scorer, and one of the most decorated players in program history, Tyaunna Marshall, was announced as part of the 2024 Hall of Fame Class.
Georgia Tech Hall of Fame inductees:
- Kate Brandt – Played 1981-84; Inducted: 1989
- Tory Ehle – Played 1984-87; Inducted: 1990
- Bonnie Tate – Played 1977-79; Inducted: 1991
- Jamie Posey – Played 1978-81; Inducted: 1992
- Lee Ann Woodhull – Played: 1980-83; Inducted: 1993
- Dolores Bootz – Played: 1985-88; Inducted: 1994
- Ida Neal – Played: 1986-89; Inducted: 1995
- Marielle Walker – Played: 1985-88; Inducted: 1996
- Bernadette McGlade – Coached: 1982-88; Inducted: 1998
- Karen Lounsbury – Played: 1989-92; Inducted: 2006
- Kisha Ford – Played: 1994-97; Inducted: 2008
- Agnus Berenato – Coached: 1988-2003; Inducted: 2021
- Tyaunna Marshall – Played: 2011-14; Inducted: 2024
Georgia Tech has seen storied success in women’s basketball, having participated in its first postseason tournament in 1975 and taken part in the GAIAW State Tournament, NWIT, WNIT, WBIT and NCAA Tournaments in the last five decades. The Yellow Jackets made their first NCAA Tournament appearance in 1993 under the direction of Berenato. Since then, Tech has earned 11 berths into the Big Dance and reached the Sweet 16 twice (2012, 2021). Most recently, in 2024, Georgia Tech took part in the inaugural Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament (WBIT), which is owned and operated by the NCAA. In 1992, in its first-ever NWIT appearance, Georgia Tech defeated three opponents to capture the title, becoming the first ACC school to win the NWIT.
While being a part of over 20 postseasons itself, Georgia Tech has also been host to numerous events, including WNIT games and the 1993 and 2003 NCAA Tournament Women’s Basketball Final Fours. In the heart of midtown Atlanta, the city serves as an iconic backdrop to McCamish Pavilion.
In addition to program success, Georgia Tech has developed remarkable student-athletes. Nine student-athletes have been selected in the WNBA Draft, highlighted by first round draft picks, Alex Montgomery and Sasha Goodlett, and several Yellow Jackets have had successful professional careers. Most recently, two-time ACC Defensive Player of the Year, Lorela Cubaj, was selected in the second round of the 2022 WNBA Draft and currently plays for the hometown team, Atlanta Dream.
Fans won’t want to miss any of the action during the 50th anniversary. Season tickets for the 2024-25 women’s basketball season are currently on sale. The Yellow Jackets’ upcoming season, the sixth under head coach Nell Fortner, will feature nine Atlantic Coast Conference home games, as well as a challenging non-conference slate. Season tickets secure the best seat for all of Tech’s home games and start at just $50 for general admission. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting RamblinWreck.com or by calling the Georgia Tech ticket office at 1-888-TECH-TIX.
Alexander-Tharpe Fund
The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.