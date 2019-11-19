Georgia Tech Basketball Travels to Face Georgia

Complete game notes | Watch online | Listen

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech plays its first game in nine days and its second road game in three this season when it travels to Athens for a 7 p.m. contest Wednesday night against in-state rival Georgia at Stegeman Coliseum.

Tech (2-0. 1-0 ACC) began its fourth season under head coach Josh Pastner with a dramatic 82-81 overtime victory over NC State in Raleigh, N.C., and followed with a 64-41 homecourt win over Elon on Nov. 11. The Yellow Jackets are looking for their first 3-0 start since the 2015-16 season.

Georgia (3-0, 0-0 SEC), in its second season under head coach Tom Crean, is playing its fourth straight home game to open the season. The Bulldogs have averaged 93 points in victories over Western Carolina, The Citadel and Delaware State.

Monday’s game will be streamed live on SEC Network Plus, available through the ESPN app. Radio coverage is provided through Learfield IMG College, airing in Atlanta on 680 AM and 93.7 FM the Fan and through the TuneIn app. The Tech broadcast is also available on satellite radio (XM ch. 380, internet ch. 979).

THE TIPOFF