Georgia Tech Basketball Hosts No. 2 Duke

THE FLATS – Playing its first home game in three weeks, Georgia Tech continues Atlantic Coast Conference play Wednesday night against No. 2 Duke. Tip time is 9 p.m. at sold-out McCamish Pavilion.

Georgia Tech update (7-7, 2-2 ACC) – In its fourth season under head coach Josh Pastner, Tech is 3-2 in its last five games, including two wins in three games to capture third place at the Diamond Head Classic. The Yellow Jackets evened their ACC record and improved to 2-1 on the road Saturday with a 96-83 triumph at North Carolina, following a 70-58 loss at No. 18 Florida State on New Year’s Eve. Tech is 3-3 at home this season, including a 97-63 loss to Syracuse in its only conference home game.

Duke update (13-1, 3-0 ACC) – In its 40th season under head coach Mike Krzyzewski, Duke has won its last seven games by an average of 23.6 points per game since its OT loss at home to Stephen F. Austin. The Blue Devils, 6-0 away from home this season are playing their third ACC road game against the Yellow Jackets after having defeated Virginia Tech, 77-63, on Dec. 6, and Miami, 95-62, last Saturday night. Duke leads the ACC in scoring and scoring margin.

Broadcast information – Live coverage on the ACC Network, online streaming available through the ESPN app. Radio coverage by Learfield IMG College (680 AM and 93.7 FM the Fan in Atlanta, TuneIn app). Tech broadcast available on satellite radio (XM ch. 384, internet ch. 974).