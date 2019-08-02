Jackets Add Elon, Bethune-Cookman for 2019-20

Men’s Basketball ticket info THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s basketball has added Elon and Bethune-Cookman to its home non-conference schedule for the 2019-20 season, and the Yellow Jackets will host Georgia College for its preseason exhibition game. Elon will visit McCamish Pavilion on Monday, Nov. 11, which will be game two in the 2019-20 season following the Yellow Jackets’ season-opener at NC State on Nov. 5. It will the fourth meeting between the two teams; the Jackets defeated the Phoenix three times between 2003 and 2006. Tech will host Bethune-Cookman on Sunday, Dec. 1, the third meeting between the Jackets and the Wildcats and first since 2017. The agreements leave Georgia Tech with one non-conference game left to schedule, a home game which will fill one of the two bye openings in the Atlantic Coast Conference slate after the New Year begins. The ACC will announce the conference schedule for all 15 teams later this summer. Georgia College, an NCAA Division II team which plays in the Peach Belt Conference, will be the Jackets’ exhibition opponent on Saturday, Oct. 19. Once the final non-conference game is set, the Yellow Jackets will have 16 regular-season games at McCamish Pavilion, including Southeastern Conference member Arkansas on Nov. 25, Big/Ten ACC Challenge opponent Nebraska on Dec. 4, and Ball State of the Mid-American Conference on Dec. 18.

Tech will look to sweep its two-game series with Arkansas when the Razorbacks visit McCamish Pavilion on Nov. 25. Away from home, Tech will face Kentucky, last year’s No. 4 team in the NCAA’s NET rankings, on Dec. 14 and Georgia on Nov. 20, and has No. 6 Houston and No. 44 Washington as potential second- and third-round foes in the Diamond Head Classic in Hawai’i. With the new 20-game ACC schedule beginning this season, Yellow Jacket fans will see 10 conference home games, with defending national champion Virginia, Duke, Notre Dame, Syracuse and Louisville, as well as Clemson, Miami, NC State, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech, coming to McCamish Pavilion. Men’s basketball season tickets remain on sale, starting at $290, which is less than $15 per game and represents a significant savings from single-game ticket prices. Other great benefits of purchasing season tickets include participating in an exclusive season ticket holder event with Coach Pastner and the team, an opportunity to be honored as a season ticket holder of the game and receive a Coach Josh Pastner autographed basketball, priority access to purchase single-game and postseason tickets, season parking options and more. Click here to see the entire list of benefits.

Date Opponent Location 10/19/2019 Georgia College (exhibition) McCamish Pavilion 11/5/2019 at NC State Raleigh, N.C. 11/11/2019 Elon McCamish Pavilion 11/20/2019 at Georgia Athens, Ga. 11/25/19 Arkansas McCamish Pavilion 12/1/19 Bethune-Cookman McCamish Pavilion 12/4/19 Nebraska (Big Ten/ACC Challenge) McCamish Pavilion 12/14/2019 at Kentucky Lexington, Ky. 12/18/19 Ball State (Diamond Head Classic campus game) McCamish Pavilion 12/22/19 Boise State (Diamond Head Classic) Honolulu, Hawai’i 12/23/19 Houston or Portland (Diamond Head Classic) Honolulu, Hawai’i 12/25/19 Final Round (Diamond Head Classic) Honolulu, Hawai’i tba Clemson McCamish Pavilion tba Duke McCamish Pavilion tba Louisville McCamish Pavilion tba Miami McCamish Pavilion tba NC State McCamish Pavilion tba Notre Dame McCamish Pavilion tba Pittsburgh McCamish Pavilion tba Syracuse McCamish Pavilion tba Virginia McCamish Pavilion tba Virginia Tech McCamish Pavilion