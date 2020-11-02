Georgia Tech Athletics Unveils Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Pledge

THE FLATS – As a culmination to last week’s ACC Unity Week celebration, the Georgia Tech Athletic Association (GTAA) has unveiled its new diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) pledge. The GTAA’s DEI pledge outlines Georgia Tech athletics’ commitment to supporting and developing its student-athletes to be agents of social change and leaders of their generation, to take full advantage of being Georgia Tech graduates and to make the world a better place for all.

The DEI pledge was developed with input from dozens of Georgia Tech student-athletes, coaches and staff members. It will become a permanent part of Georgia Tech athletics’ Gold Code, which also includes the department’s core values, brand differentiators, vision, mission and formula (WINNING + THE INSTITUTE + TOTAL PERSON PROGRAM = EVERYDAY CHAMPIONS). Georgia Tech athletics hopes that all alumni and fans will join the GTAA in its pledge to prepare, support and stand with student-athletes as they lead the charge to make the world a better place for all.

GEORGIA TECH ATHLETICS ASSOCIATION DIVERSITY, EQUITY AND INCLUSION PLEDGE

The Georgia Tech Athletic Association’s vision is to develop the young people who will change the world. As part of that vision, we pledge the following:

to support our student-athletes as agents of essential social change;

to help create a world where all of our student-athletes are able to take full advantage of being Georgia Tech graduates;

and to develop student-athletes to live a life of purpose and who are equipped to be the leaders of their generation.

Through education and the power of sport, Georgia Tech student-athletes have a unique opportunity to unite our community and our society. Not only do they have an exceptional platform, but as athletes, they get to experience the miracle of team – where differences do not matter. Therefore, they are examples of what our society can be. As members of the huddle, our student-athletes have the ideal makeup to be agents for essential social change that will allow every current, former and future member of the Georgia Tech athletics family to reach and exceed their potential.

To create an environment that allows individuals to reach and exceed their potential, we must not only be committed to our core values of teamwork, character, excellence and innovation, but also stand committed to the ideals of diversity, equity and inclusion. By committing to these ideals, we hope to help create a world where all people – regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, gender, sexual orientation or disability – are judged solely by the content of their character, and where our experience in athletics can serve as an example to others who may never have experienced the power of diversity and the magic of team.

Georgia Tech attracts the best of each generation, and that includes the exceptional young people from all different backgrounds that represent our Institute as student-athletes. Georgia Tech athletics is charged with developing our Everyday Champion student-athletes not just academically and athletically, but as the next generation of the world’s leaders. Beyond the challenges they face in the classroom and the realm of athletic competition, as the leaders of tomorrow, they will also be expected to meet the most difficult challenges that our community, our nation and our world face today, and be prepared to meet the unforeseen challenges of our future.

The Georgia Tech Athletic Association’s pledge is that we will prepare, support and stand with our student-athletes as they lead the charge to make the world a better place for all.

One way for fans to show their support for the GTAA’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts is to display a Georgia Tech athletics’ Unity Emblem button. The Unity Emblem was developed this summer by Georgia Tech’s Student-Athlete Advisory Board and is being worn by Yellow Jackets teams throughout 2020-21 academic year. It features the words “Together We Change. One Fight. One Voice” surrounding an image of multi-racial interlocking arms and the GT logo. Unity Emblem buttons are available for just $5 to cover the cost of production and shipping. Click HERE to purchase Unity Emblem buttons online.

