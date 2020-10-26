First-Ever ACC Unity Week is Underway

Purchase a Unity Emblem Button
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech athletics will celebrate the Atlantic Coast Conference’s first-ever Unity Week with a series of promotions and events throughout this week. Georgia Tech’s Unity Week recognitions are presented by Georgia Power.
Unity Week was developed through the efforts of the ACC’s CORE (Champions of Racial Equity) in conjunction with its member institutions as a meaningful and fulfilling week to unite around social justice for all and eliminate systematic racism.
The ACC’s Unity Week initiatives include specific daily unity themes, a virtual webinar for student-athletes on “Activism and Allyship” and displays of unity during league events, including Friday’s ACC Cross Country Championships in Cary, N.C. and Saturday’s Georgia Tech-Notre Dame football game at Bobby Dodd Stadium (3:30 p.m. – ABC).
Georgia Tech athletics’ own diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) huddle, DEI advisory council and Student-Athlete Advisory Board (SAAB) has also developed several promotions to amplify the league’s efforts. Fans are encouraged to follow the official social media accounts of Georgia Tech athletics (@GTAthletics on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram) and SAAB (@GT_SAAB on Instagram), as well as ramblinwreck.com, for Unity Week recognitions throughout the week.
The ACC will also hold Unity Weeks during the upcoming winter and spring sports seasons.
Fans can participate in Unity Week by purchasing a button featuring Georgia Tech athletics’ Unity Emblem, which is the same emblem worn by the Yellow Jackets on game uniforms in 2020-21. Buttons are 2.25” in diameter and available for $5 (to cover shipping and handling). Fans are encouraged to wear the buttons to Georgia Tech sporting events throughout the 2020-21 seasons.
