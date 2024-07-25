Eight Yellow Jackets Headed to Paris 2024 Olympics

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech will be well represented at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games with eight Yellow Jackets competing on the world’s biggest stage from July 26-August 11. Opening ceremonies will take place Friday, July 26 at 1:30 p.m. ET from the Jardins du Trocadéro, in Paris and will be broadcast live on NBC and streamed on Peacock. Past, present and future Yellow Jackets will attend the opening ceremonies, representing six countries across four sports.

Seven of the eight Yellow Jackets in Paris will be making their Olympic debuts. Berke Saka is the lone returner after serving as Türkiye’s co-flag bearer in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and competing in the 200M backstroke.

Christopher Eubanks (tennis) and Julia Bergmann (volleyball) are the first Olympians in the history of their respective programs while Jose Alvarado (men’s basketball) becomes the sixth Jacket to represent Tech men’s basketball at the games.

Christopher Eubanks (GT 2014-17) – Men’s Tennis – Team USA

When: Eubanks begins his quest for a medal on Saturday, July 27 at 6 a.m. against Lebanon’s Benjamin Hassan

Where: Roland Garros

Watch: Peacock

Men’s Tennis Olympic Bracket

Jose Alvarado (GT 2017-21) – Men’s Basketball – Team Puerto Rico

When: Alvarado and Team Puerto Rico will play three group stage contests in the opening week of the games for a chance at qualifying for the medal rounds.

July 28, 5 am: Puerto Rico vs. South Sudan – WATCH

July 31, 11:15 am: Puerto Rico vs. Serbia – WATCH

August 3, 11:15 am: Puerto Rico vs. United States – WATCH

Where: Group Stage: Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Lille / Medal Rounds: Accor Arena in Paris

Men’s Basketball Schedule and Results

Julia Bergmann (GT 2019-22) – Women’s Volleyball – Team Brazil

When: Bergmann and Team Brazil will play three group stage contests in the opening week of the games for a chance at qualifying for the medal rounds.

July 29, 7 am: Brazil vs. Kenya – WATCH

August 1, 7am: Brazil vs. Japan – WATCH

August 4, 3pm: Brazil vs. Poland – WATCH

Where: Paris Expo Porte de Versailles

Women’s Volleyball Schedule and Results

Imane El Barodi (GT 2019-23) – Women’s Swimming (100M breaststroke) – Team Morocco

When: July 28, 5 a.m. ET – WATCH

Where: Paris La Defense Arena

Olympic Swimming Schedule and Results

Berke Saka (senior) – Men’s Swimming (200M backstroke) – Team Türkiye

When: July 31, 5 a.m. ET – WATCH

Where: Paris La Defense Arena

Olympic Swimming Schedule and Results

Ariana Dirkzwager (junior) – Women’s Swimming (200M freestyle) – Team Laos

When: July 28, 5 a.m. ET – WATCH

Where: Paris La Defense Arena

Olympic Swimming Schedule and Results

Ela Naz Ozdemir (Incoming freshman) – Women’s Swimming (4x200M Freestyle Relay) – Team Türkiye

When: August 1, 5 a.m. ET – WATCH

Where: Paris La Defense Arena

Olympic Swimming Schedule and Results

Giovana Reis (Incoming freshman) – Women’s Swimming (4x100M Freestyle Relay) – Team Brazil

When: July 27, 5 a.m. ET – WATCH

Where: Paris La Defense Arena

Olympic Swimming Schedule and Results

In addition to the eight athletes competing in the games, Georgia Tech will have two more representatives in Paris, Toni M. And Richard L. Bergmark Swimming and Diving Coach Courtney Hart will be coaching Dirkzwager in her event as a member of Team Laos. Additionally, four-time Olympian, 2008 Bronze medalist and Georgia Tech Hall of Fame Inductee Chaunté Lowe will also be in attendance as a member of President Biden’s U.S. delegation as a member of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition.

