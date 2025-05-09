Georgia Tech Athletics Partners with Lanier Islands Resort

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech athletics and Lanier Islands Resort have entered a partnership that makes Lanier Islands the Official Hotel and Resort Destination of Georgia Tech athletics.

Nestled just a short drive north of Atlanta in Buford, Ga., Lanier Islands is a sprawling resort, offering accommodations, adventure activities and event venues, ideal for couples, families and corporate teams. Lanier Islands is a year-round resort with season offerings for both summer lovers and winter fans.

“It’s a great privilege to partner with Lanier Islands Resort, one of the premier hotels and resort destinations in the Southeast,” Georgia Tech vice president and director of athletics J Batt said. “We’re grateful for Matthew Bowling and his family’s longtime support of Tech athletics, and we’re very proud to link the Georgia Tech and Lanier Islands brands.”

“I am very proud that Lanier Islands Resort is now the Official Hotel and Resort Destination of Georgia Tech athletics,” Lanier Islands Resort president Matthew Bowling said. “Georgia Tech has meant a great deal to me and my family. My grandfather, Virgil Williams, my wife, my brother and myself are all alumni. The opportunity to partner our family business with the Institute that has provided us with so much is very special.”

Whether it be for relaxation, work or a family getaway, Lanier Islands Resort looks forward to hosting all Georgia Tech fans. Learn more at lanierislands.com.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

