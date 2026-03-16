Georgia Tech Athletics Continues 404 Day Participation

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech athletics will continue its participation and positive impact in this year’s 404 Day initiative through its annual day of service and food drive collection spanning across numerous on-campus athletic events including the 2026 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships.

404 Day is a collaborative, city-wide community outreach initiative uniting Atlanta’s colleges and universities in service to the local communities in the area. In partnership with the Atlanta Beltline, this year’s service project will take place on April 4 at Shirley Clarke Franklin Park, where student volunteers will remove temporary silt fencing installed during park construction to help restore and preserve the surrounding landscape.

In the weeks leading up to 404 Day, Georgia Tech along with participating institutions, will amplify impact through a coordinated food drive benefiting local food insecurity organizations. All proceeds from Georgia Tech’s efforts will benefit the Atlanta Community Food Bank, whose mission is to fight hunger by engaging, educating, and empowering our community.

As part of Georgia Tech’s role as host of the 2026 NCAA Division I Women’s and Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships, participating student-athletes, coaches and fans are encouraged to join in the nonperishable food drive supporting the Atlanta Community Food Bank. Through this effort, NCAA student-athletes have the opportunity to make a direct, positive impact on families across the Atlanta community while competing on one of college athletics’ biggest stages.

Georgia Tech will host collection opportunities at softball on March 21 and baseball on March 31, as well as during the NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships (March 18–21 and 25–28), engaging fans, alumni and community members in the effort.

Participants are encouraged to donate nonperishable food items (such as canned goods, boxed meals and shelf-stable staples), which may be dropped off at designated collection locations throughout the championships.

Fans can purchase tickets to the participating events and all home athletic events at https://ramblinwreck.evenue.net/list/GT.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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