Georgia Tech 2025 Cross Country Schedule Announced

THE FLATS – Head coach Alan Drosky and the Georgia Tech cross-country programs have announced the 2025 schedule of competition, highlighted by the Yellow Jackets the annual Georgia Tech XC Invitational on Oct. 3 at Bouckaert Farm in Fairburn, Ga.

The four-meet regular season begins Friday, Aug. 29 as the Jackets compete in the Kennesaw State Invitational at the Allatoona Creek Park in Acworth, Ga., followed by the Huntsville Southern Showcase Sept. 12 at the John Hunt Cross Country Running Park in Huntsville, Ala. After hosting the Georgia Tech XC Invitational, the Jackets travel to Bryan-College Station, Texas, Oct. 17 for the Alabama Crimson Classic at the Harry Prichett Running Park in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

The ACC Championships for both men and women will be held on Oct. 31 at E.P. “Tom” Sawyer State Park in Louisville, Ky. The NCAA South Regional is scheduled for Nov. 14 at John Hunt Park in North Alabama, Ala. and the NCAA Championships will take place Nov. 22 Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia, Miss. hosted by Missouri.

The Yellow Jacket women finished seventh at last year’s NCAA South Regional, led by Kate Jortberg’s 13th-place finish, while the men placed eighth, with Devin Wade leading the men’s team across the finish line finishing 21st. Tech returns a number of Yellow Jackets on both the men’s and women’s teams including juniors Taylor Wade (Mableton, Ga.) and Lottie Chappell (Atlanta, Ga.).

