Jackets Stifle Nebraska in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s basketball used suffocating lockdown defense and 26 points the Michael Devoe to defeat Nebraska, 73-56, and take this year’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge contest on Wednesday night at McCamish Pavilion.

The Yellow Jackets (4-2) held the Cornhuskers (4-4) to just 32.3-percent shooting overall, including just two points over the final four minutes of the first half, and 25.0-percent shooting in the second half. Meanwhile, Tech shot a consistent 43.8 for the game, including 48.6 in the second half.

The Atlantic Coast Conference’s leading scorer, Devoe recorded his fifth 20-point game of the season and hit four three-point field goals to go along with his eight rebounds and seven assists. Junior forward Moses Wright nearly had his second-straight double-double, finishing with 18 points to go along with his nine boards on the night. They went 18-for-30 from the floor combined.

Nebraska was led by four double-digit scorers, highlighted by a double-double by Haanif Cheatham, who finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Cam Mack (11), Jervay Green (11) and Thorir Thorbjarnarson (11) also finished in double figures.

Tech returns to action Saturday, Dec. 14, when it travels to face No. 8 Kentucky in Lexington. Tipoff is at 5 p.m. at Rupp Arena, and the game will be televised live on ESPN.