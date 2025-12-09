Garibaldi and Fiedorowicz Named AVCA All-Region

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech volleyball saw two Yellow Jackets receive AVCA postseason recognition as Bianca Garibaldi and Anna Fiedorowicz were named AVCA All-Region, the association on Tuesday morning. With Garibaldi’s First Team honor, Tech volleyball has seen seven straight seasons with a Yellow Jacket making AVCA First Team All-Region. The pair also mark seven consecutive seasons that at least two Yellow Jackets have received postseason recognition from the AVCA. Fiedorowicz’s honorable mention is the first for Tech since Bianca Bertolino’s 2022 season. Under the direction of head coach Michelle Collier, 22 Tech volleyball players have received AVCA post season honors. There are 14 first-team All-Region members and an additional group of honorable mention selections for each of the 10 regions. A Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year, and Coach of the Year were selected for every region. The 213 student-athletes who made All-Region represent 109 different schools.

During her first season on The Flats, Garibaldi quickly worked her way into the starting lineup and went on to start all 29 matches she played in this season. Throughout the 2025 season she became known not only for her precision hitting, which resulted in her leading the team in hitting percentage (.417), but also her ability to win jousts at the net. She finished the season setting a new modern scoring era record for blocks in a single season with 139 blocks, 13 of which were solo blocks. Garibaldi secured her first conference honor following the completion of the regular season as she was named Second Team All-ACC ahead of Tech’s 2025 NCAA Tournament run.