Game Two of the Series Sees Tech Best No. 14 Virginia in Extra Innings

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. – After seeing extra innings for the first time this season, Georgia Tech softball (17-12, 5-3 ACC) delivered No. 14 Virginia (24-3, 3-2 ACC) its third loss of the season with a 7-5 finish in 10 innings.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Hunter got Tech on the board first in the top of the second inning after slamming her seventh home run of the season over the left field wall.

UVA responded to Tech’s top of the inning home run with back-to-back home runs over both center and left center field.

The Yellow Jackets were quick to meet Virginia’s two-run second inning with three runs in the top of the third. After McKinnis and Wall were able to get on base, Willer sent a blooper to left center that put her on second while advancing Wall to third and McKinnis home for the tying run. Wall made her way home shortly after thanks to a Cavalier passed ball. Willer rounded out Tech’s third inning scoring as she came home off Duffel’s single through the left side.

The Cavaliers were held to their two runs through to the fourth inning where UVA stacked three runs on three hits with a pair of walks to be able to force Tech to trail by one.

Tech entered what should’ve been the final inning ready for a battle and battled hard enough to push the game into extra innings. Medina sent a single into shallow left field before advancing to second during Duffel’s at bat. The California kid scored the tying run off of Leschber’s single to right field.

Both Tech and Virginia remain deadlocked at five apiece through the eighth and ninth innings until the Yellow Jackets posted two runs in the top of the 10th. Leschber got things started with a double down the right field line before she advanced to third off of Wall’s bunt. Wall stole second to give Tech two runners in scoring position before King stepped up to slam a single deep into right center for what would ultimately be the winning run. Wall successfully came home during Gracyn Tucker’s at bat as she made a run for home and reached successfully due to a UVA catcher error.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets will close out the series against No. 14 Virginia on Sunday afternoon. The final game of the series can be viewed on ACCN.

Purchasing 2026 Tickets

All tickets can be purchased online at https://ramblinwreck.evenue.net/list/SOFTBALL or by calling the Georgia Tech Ticket Office at 888.TECH.TIX (Hours: M-F, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM).

2026 Softball Group Experiences and Video Board Messages!

Georgia Tech Softball is also offering special experiences for the 2026 softball season, including group postgame photos and special videoboard messages! Click the links below to purchase your experience today!

Click HERE to purchase videoboard messages!

Click HERE to purchase postgame photos!

On field Anthem Buddies experiences, for groups of 10-15 kids, ages 8-14, are also available for the 2026 season! To learn more, email gtmarketing@athletics.gatech.edu!

Want your special message on the board at Mewborn field for the 2026 season? 2026 video board messages are available for purchase now for $30!

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech softball team, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook, Instagram (@GaTechsoftball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.