Game Two of the Series Sees Tech Best No. 14 Virginia in Extra Innings

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. – After seeing extra innings for the first time this season, Georgia Tech softball (17-12, 5-3 ACC) delivered No. 14 Virginia (24-3, 3-2 ACC) its third loss of the season with a 7-5 finish in 10 innings.
QUICK HITS
- Tymber Harris made her sixth start of the season, seventh appearance of the season, in Saturday’s ranked match up.
- Harris faced nine batters in her 1.2 innings pitched before she was relieved by Makayla Coffield.
- In her eighth relief appearance, 10th appearance of the season, Coffield faced nine batters and recorded two strikeouts in her 1.2 innings pitched.
- Kenley Hilleary made her 12th relief appearance, 14th appearance of the season, and went on to collect her second win of the season after recording three strikeouts against 31 batters faced in her 6.2 innings of work.
- Hilleary’s 12 relief appearances are the most of any Yellow Jacket this season while her 14 total appearances are the second most of any Tech pitcher this season.
- Reese Hunter recorded her seventh home run of the season in the second inning to begin Tech’s seven-run day. Hunter is now tied with Alyssa Willer as Tech’s home run leader this season.
- Freshman Abby McKinnis saw her first career start as she occupied Tech’s right field and scored one run, her sixth career run.
- Raegan Wall was the only Yellow Jacket to score multiple runs on Saturday though Willer, Hunter, Holly Medina, and Addison Leschber all recorded one apiece. The pair of runs against the cavaliers marked Wall’s fourth multi-run game of the season.
- Medina and Wall led the team with three hits respectively, while Willer, Leschber and Maddie Duffel recorded two each. Willer continues to lead the pack with 11 multi-hit games this season while Medina has nine, Duffel has seven, Wall has three, and Leschber has two.
- Tech’s 7-5 win over No. 14 Virginia is Tech’s second ranked win of the season after collecting its first last Sunday against No. 25 Clemson.
- The Saturday win over Virginia is Tech’s first win over the Cavaliers since its 6-5 win during the 2024 season, and its first road win over UVA since its 5-2 win during the 2023 season.
- Tech’s 10-inning win was its ninth game within the complete 103 game series against Virginia that saw extra innings. Of those nine games, Tech now has four extra inning wins.
- Saturday’s game was Tech’s first extra-inning game since the Jackets fell 5-4 in eight innings against Florida Atlantic during the 2025 NCAA Regionals. The 10-innings are the longest game Tech softball has seen since its 4-1 win against NC State in 11 innings.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Hunter got Tech on the board first in the top of the second inning after slamming her seventh home run of the season over the left field wall.
- UVA responded to Tech’s top of the inning home run with back-to-back home runs over both center and left center field.
- The Yellow Jackets were quick to meet Virginia’s two-run second inning with three runs in the top of the third. After McKinnis and Wall were able to get on base, Willer sent a blooper to left center that put her on second while advancing Wall to third and McKinnis home for the tying run. Wall made her way home shortly after thanks to a Cavalier passed ball. Willer rounded out Tech’s third inning scoring as she came home off Duffel’s single through the left side.
- The Cavaliers were held to their two runs through to the fourth inning where UVA stacked three runs on three hits with a pair of walks to be able to force Tech to trail by one.
- Tech entered what should’ve been the final inning ready for a battle and battled hard enough to push the game into extra innings. Medina sent a single into shallow left field before advancing to second during Duffel’s at bat. The California kid scored the tying run off of Leschber’s single to right field.
- Both Tech and Virginia remain deadlocked at five apiece through the eighth and ninth innings until the Yellow Jackets posted two runs in the top of the 10th. Leschber got things started with a double down the right field line before she advanced to third off of Wall’s bunt. Wall stole second to give Tech two runners in scoring position before King stepped up to slam a single deep into right center for what would ultimately be the winning run. Wall successfully came home during Gracyn Tucker’s at bat as she made a run for home and reached successfully due to a UVA catcher error.
UP NEXT
The Yellow Jackets will close out the series against No. 14 Virginia on Sunday afternoon. The final game of the series can be viewed on ACCN.
Purchasing 2026 Tickets
All tickets can be purchased online at https://ramblinwreck.evenue.net/list/SOFTBALL or by calling the Georgia Tech Ticket Office at 888.TECH.TIX (Hours: M-F, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM).
2026 Softball Group Experiences and Video Board Messages!
Georgia Tech Softball is also offering special experiences for the 2026 softball season, including group postgame photos and special videoboard messages! Click the links below to purchase your experience today!
Click HERE to purchase videoboard messages!
Click HERE to purchase postgame photos!
On field Anthem Buddies experiences, for groups of 10-15 kids, ages 8-14, are also available for the 2026 season! To learn more, email gtmarketing@athletics.gatech.edu!
Want your special message on the board at Mewborn field for the 2026 season? 2026 video board messages are available for purchase now for $30!
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech softball team, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook, Instagram (@GaTechsoftball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.