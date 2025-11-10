Game Time for Georgia Tech-Pitt Placed on Six-Day Hold

THE FLATS – Kickoff time for No. 14/12 Georgia Tech’s game versus No. 23 Pitt on Saturday, Nov. 22 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field has been placed on a six-day hold, the Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced on Monday. Game time and TV arrangements for the massive ACC showdown will be finalized after the conclusion of this Saturday’s games.

The Georgia Tech-Pitt matchup is shaping up to be one of the ACC’s biggest games of the year with potentially huge implications for ACC Championship Game and College Football Playoff berths. Georgia Tech (8-1, 5-1 ACC) and Pitt (7-2, 5-1 ACC) enter this week as two of five teams tied atop the ACC standings with one loss apiece. The top two teams in the final conference standings will advance to the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 6 in Charlotte, N.C., with an automatic berth in the College Football Playoff on the line.

In addition to the potentially enormous ACC championship and CFP implications, the Yellow Jackets will look to close out a second-straight undefeated season at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field when they host Pitt on Nov. 22. The Jackets have not had consecutive undefeated, untied seasons on The Flats since 1952-53. In all, Tech has won 10-straight games at Bobby Dodd Stadium, its longest streak since it won 17 home games in a row from 1989-91.

The Pitt game will serve as the Yellow Jackets’ Senior Day and Military Appreciation Day.

Georgia Tech and Pitt are among five ACC teams in this week’s Associated Press and US LBM coaches top 25 polls. The ACC’s five ranked teams are tied with the Big Ten for second among all conferences.

Before Tech turns its sights to Pitt, it will travel to Boston College this Saturday for its penultimate ACC game of the season. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. at BC’s Alumni Stadium and the game will be televised nationally on ACC Network.

2025 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL TICKETS

With a fanbase that has been reenergized by the Yellow Jackets’ success, attendance at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field is up 29% over this time in 2024. Fans can still be a part of the excitement on The Flats, as tickets remain for the Yellow Jackets’ final regular-season home game of 2025 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field:

Saturday, Nov. 22 vs. Pitt (Senior Day/Military Appreciation Day/Michael Isenhour Toy Drive-25th Anniversary) – Click HERE for tickets.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

