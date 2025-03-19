GALLERY: Jackets Head West for NCAA Tournament

Georgia Tech women’s basketball heads to Los Angeles for the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Earning a No. 9 seed, the Yellow Jackets will face eighth-seeded Richmond in first round action on Friday, March 21. Tip inside Pauley Pavilion, on the campus of UCLA, is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on ESPNews.

This will mark the 12th appearance in the Big Dance for the Yellow Jackets, and third under head coach Nell Fortner. Tech made the trip under Fortner in 2021 and 2022, recording only the second-ever run to the Sweet 16 in 2021.