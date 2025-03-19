Open search form
calendar shop tickets
Open mobile menu

GALLERY: Jackets Head West for NCAA Tournament

Share

Georgia Tech women’s basketball heads to Los Angeles for the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Earning a No. 9 seed, the Yellow Jackets will face eighth-seeded Richmond in first round action on Friday, March 21. Tip inside Pauley Pavilion, on the campus of UCLA, is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on ESPNews.

This will mark the 12th appearance in the Big Dance for the Yellow Jackets, and third under head coach Nell Fortner. Tech made the trip under Fortner in 2021 and 2022, recording only the second-ever run to the Sweet 16 in 2021.

Women's basketball heads to The Golden State for the NCAA Tournament

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.

RELATED HEADLINES
Women's Basketball VIDEO: Women's Basketball Media Availability

Head coach Nell Fortner and Tonie Morgan chat with media ahead of the NCAA Tournament

VIDEO: Women's Basketball Media Availability
Women's Basketball Jackets Dancing In NCAA Tournament

Women’s basketball will play No. 8-seed Richmond on Friday in Los Angeles

Jackets Dancing In NCAA Tournament
Women's Basketball PHOTOS: NCAA Women's Basketball Selection Show
PHOTOS: NCAA Women's Basketball Selection Show
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Legends Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets