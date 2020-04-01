FutureJacket Notebook: Signees Earn Accolades

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball’s No. 12 signing class commits continue to collect all-conference honors and state distinction to cap their high school careers. Two future Yellow Jackets picked up player of the year accolades, while all four earned region honors.

Avyonce Carter, who helped guide Wesleyan High School to a 22-6 record, was tabbed the Region 5-A Player of the Year and Georgia Athletic Coaches Association Class 1A North Player of the Year. The forward from Norcross, Ga., also picked up All-Georgia second team honors and Class A-Private first team accolades. Carter is ranked the No. 3 recruit in Georgia by Prep Girls Hoops.

Anaya Boyd was named Georgia Athletic Coaches Association Class 6A South first team and All-Georgia honorable mention after helping Lovejoy High School to a 26-5 record. Boyd, ranked the No. 2 recruit in Georgia by Prep Girls Hoops, was also named Region 4- 6A first team.

Eylia Love helped Olathe North High School to a 17-7 overall record this season. She capped her senior season with earning All-Sunflower League Player of the Year, All-Sunflower League first team and Class 6A second team honors.

Loyal McQueen continued to add honors to her impressive resume after the Wilson High School senior was named the South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year in March. McQueen, who averaged 26.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.2 steals per game this past season, was also named the Class 4A Girls Player of the Year, Max Preps South Carolina Player of the Year and Morning News Player for the Year for the third time. Wilson High School capped the season with a 22-4 record.

The future Yellow Jackets will join a Georgia Tech squad that finished the 2019-20 season with a 20-11 overall record and reached the ACC Tournament quarterfinals.

