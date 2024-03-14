Future Jacket Carnegie Named Player of the Year

ATLANTA, Ga. – Georgia Tech future Yellow Jacket Danielle Carnegie has been named the 2023-24 Gatorade Georgia Girls Basketball Player of the Year, as the list of prestigious award winners were announced on Thursday. Carnegie, who signed a national letter of intent with Georgia Tech in November, is the first honoree to be chosen from Grayson High School.

In its 39th year, the award celebrates the nation’s top high school athletes for excellence on the court, in the classroom and in the community, distinguishing Carnegie as Georgia’s best high school girls basketball player.

Carnegie helped lead Grayson High School to a 32-0 record and the Class 7A state championship this past season. The Loganville, Ga., native averaged 21.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 3.9 steals per game. In the state final game against North Paulding High School, Carnegie produced 21 points and eight rebounds to help propel the Rams to a 65-44 victory.

The 5-9 guard is a three-time Regional Player of the Year and 2022 Class 6A State Player of the Year. She is ranked the nation’s No. 47 recruit in the Class of 2024 by Prospects Nation.

In the community, Carnegie has volunteered locally as a youth basketball coach and donated her time at her school’s Special Education prom. Carnegie success carries over to the classroom where she has maintained a weighted 3.79 GPA.

Carnegie is part of Tech’s No. 19-ranked recruiting class by ESPN that consists of four locals to the Atlanta area – Carnegie, Gabbie Grooms (Sharpsburg, Ga./Landmark Christian), Tianna Thompson (Mableton, Ga./The Galloway School) and Chazadi “Chit Chat” Wright (Decatur, Ga./Wesleyan).