From The Flats: A Letter from Ryan Alpert

Yellow Jacket Fans,

I hope that your New Year is off to a great start. As we approach the end of first month of 2026, I’d like to start by reflecting on the remarkable growth of the Georgia Tech brand in 2025.

As you might have seen, some of the final numbers pertaining to the nationwide and global reach that our football program attained in 2025 have begun to roll in. Most notably:

Nearly 34 million viewers tuned into Georgia Tech football games in 2025, good for second in the ACC and in the top 20 nationally in total viewership, and a 36% increase over 2024.

Our earned media reach (exposure received through unpaid, third-party coverage) totaled almost 45 billion over 13 games, which is more than five times Earth’s population!

That earned media translated to a remarkable $200.4 million ad equivalency value for Georgia Tech. In other words, the Institute received more than $200 million in free advertising thanks to the success and exposure of our football program.

Everyone that came out to watch the Yellow Jackets in person also contributed to a historic fall. Consider:

Georgia Tech volleyball set a single-game attendance record when almost 5,500 fans watched them take on Georgia at McCamish Pavilion.

Highlighted by season and single-game student attendance records, Tech football closed the season with three-straight sellouts and four-consecutive crowds of more than 50,000 at home. The energy and excitement that you brought to The Flats has made Bobby Dodd Stadium one of college football’s great environments and home-field advantages!

The momentum has carried into the winter, as women’s basketball has already drawn two of their biggest all-time crowds this season and men’s basketball will play in front of a sellout at the Thrillerdome for the first time in two years when they host North Carolina on Saturday.

While we celebrate – and thank you – for these achievements, our work is far from finished. College athletics continue to evolve, and we remain committed to keeping pace – and doing so with our core values in mind.

One area where we will continue to focus on growth in 2026 and beyond is in the gameday experience at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The atmosphere was electric in 2025, but it’s imperative that we sustain and build for the future. A world-class gameday experience benefits everyone – fans enjoy unforgettable experiences, students create memories that last a lifetime, and players feed off the energy.

That’s why we’re moving Full Steam Ahead with $70 million in transformative enhancements to Bobby Dodd Stadium that will be focused entirely on fan experience. These upgrades are essential to maintaining the momentum we’ve built together, and our goal is simple – to deliver the best possible experience for our fans while generating resources to continue to invest in all facets of Georgia Tech Athletics.

While we’re thrilled about these upcoming enhancements, we also recognize that with change comes questions. Therefore, we are committed to meeting with fans individually to discuss what these updates entail and how they will impact your gameday experience through the following communication channels:

To learn more about the exciting new premium seating options that will be available at Bobby Dodd Stadium in 2027, click HERE. A member of the A-T Fund staff will respond to set up a 1-on-1 conversation with you as soon as possible. In the coming weeks, the A-T Fund staff will begin another round of outreach to supporters. Be on the lookout for an email from the A-T Fund to learn more about the project and the options available for you to be a part of the excitement at the newly renovated Bobby Dodd in 2027.

As a reminder, the only way to guarantee preferred seating in Bobby Dodd Stadium in 2027 is to be a season ticket member in 2026! Click HERE to purchase your season tickets today!